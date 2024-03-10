NEBRASKETBALL EXTRAVAGANZA GAME THREAD- Husker Women Vs. Iowa & Husker Men Vs. Michigan (and Baseball vs USA)

Today, the Nebraska men take on Michigan and the Nebraska women take on Iowa. Both start at 11:00am CST.
The men will be playing their last regular season game. A win, and the men secure a two game bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
The women, will be playing Iowa for the tournament championship. A win...well, if they win they win the Big Ten. Huge game for the ladies today.
Enjoy flipping back and fourth between the two.
And, when we’ve had our fill of Nebrasketball games (and hopefully enjoying some big wins), we can tune in to baseball. Can the boys secure the series win over the Jaguars?
Nebraska Women Vs. Iowa
Time: 11:00 CDT
Location: Minneapolis, MN
TV: CBS
Streaming: Paramount +
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 590 AM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.
Nebraska Men Vs. Michigan
Time: 11:00am CDT
Location: Ann Arbor
TV: BTN
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
Baseball vs Southern Alabama
Time: 12:05 pm CDT
Location: Lincoln, NE Haymarket Park
TV: Big Ten+
Live audio: Huskers.com
