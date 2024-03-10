NEBRASKETBALL EXTRAVAGANZA GAME THREAD- Husker Women Vs. Iowa & Husker Men Vs. Michigan (and Baseball vs USA)

Today, the Nebraska men take on Michigan and the Nebraska women take on Iowa. Both start at 11:00am CST.

The men will be playing their last regular season game. A win, and the men secure a two game bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

The women, will be playing Iowa for the tournament championship. A win...well, if they win they win the Big Ten. Huge game for the ladies today.

Enjoy flipping back and fourth between the two.

And, when we’ve had our fill of Nebrasketball games (and hopefully enjoying some big wins), we can tune in to baseball. Can the boys secure the series win over the Jaguars?

Nebraska Women Vs. Iowa

Time: 11:00 CDT

Location: Minneapolis, MN

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount +

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 590 AM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska Men Vs. Michigan

Time: 11:00am CDT

Location: Ann Arbor

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Baseball vs Southern Alabama

Time: 12:05 pm CDT

Location: Lincoln, NE Haymarket Park

TV: Big Ten+

Live audio: Huskers.com