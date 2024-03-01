HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Wichita State 7. Nebraska 1

This week’s Big 10 and National Player of the Week, Billie Andrews, opened the bottom of the 1st by running the count full and eventually being hit by a pitch. Once settled in at first, she took off for second and slid in under the tag for the steal. Peyton Cody then doubled to left, scoring Andrews for a 1-0 Huskers lead.

That would conclude the scoring for Nebraska.

The last time Nebraska and Wichita State met was in a regional elimination game last May in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Huskers scored 3 runs in the bottom of the seventh for the tie and then 3 more in the bottom of the ninth for a 9-8 walk-off win to end the Shockers’ season.

Were the Shockers looking for a little payback? Perhaps, perhaps not, but it sure looked like it when their bats began catching fire in the fourth as they turned 4 hits into 2 runs for a 2-1 lead.

Then came the fifth inning which blew open what had been a competitive game up until that point. With one on and one out, the inning appeared to be over as Sydney Gray speared a shot down the line fired to Katelyn Caneda at second who rolled it to Bella Bacon at first to complete the inning ending double play.

Except it wasn’t - foul ball was the call from the boys in blue.

Coach Rhonda Revelle emerged from the dugout to express her displeasure with the call, but the ruling stood. Taylor Sedlacek returned to the plate with a full count and the at-bat resumed.

And Huskers displeasure was about to take on a much stronger and possibly profane meaning.

Sedlacek walked and Bailey Urban promptly deposited the first pitch over the right field fence for a 4-1 lead. But the Shockers weren’t done as they slashed out four more singles along with a Caroline Tallent double mixed in to bring home 3 additional runs which would give the game its 7-1 final score.

The Huskers would get 5 of their 6 hits in the first three innings with only a Billie Andrews double in the last four. Lefty Caitlyn Olensky had some control issues in a shaky start and Kaylin Kinney was shelled after coming on in relief in the fourth. Emmerson Cope was the bright spot on the mound as she came on to pitch two scoreless inning in relief and stop the bleeding.

The Huskers get a chance to even the score with Wichita at 1PM tomorrow followed by a matchup against the #13 Missouri Tigers shortly afterward (approximately 4PM)

Nebraska Cornhuskers