The Five Heart Young Guns Watch-Along Tonight at 9pm CST!

Well, it’s finally hear. It’s time to put Greg’s theory to the test.

What theory?

Before his injury, Jon loved peanut butter. But something happened on that fateful day that drove a wedge between him and the American child’s staple. Over the course of a Five Heart LIVE last Fall, Jon also indicated that he hates the movie Young Guns. So Greg said “maybe your physiology changed and you love the movie now.” Jon is/was skeptical.

Greg said live on the show “if we can raise $100, we’ll make Jon watch Young Guns together.”

Not only did a Super Chat come in immediately for $99.99, donations continued to accumulate, and the Five Heart crew decided to direct all of these donations to the Team Jack Foundation. In all, over $400 was raised by the Chatterfields, and with a matching donation from the Five Heart team, we donated $1000 to Team Jack at the end of 2024.

Now it’s time to do what we set out to do in the first place, watch the 1988 western starring Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, and more.

If you’re a Five Heart regular, you know exactly what we’re doing. It’s time to MST 3000 this bad boy!