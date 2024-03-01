Friday Flakes: Disparity in Officiating Shows Up Again Against the Huskers

To be honest, I was barely watching the Nebraska basketball game last night against Ohio State. I had it on, but it was muted as I was running back and forth trying to convince my son that he better eat his dinner and that no, chicken nuggets will not be an option.

He did not eat his dinner. I’m not sure if that’s a win or not.

But as I finally sat down to watch the last 4:30 minutes of the game while on mute I couldn’t help but feel that the two sides were officiated differently. Bumps on one end were getting called fouls and bumps on the other end were no calls.

I for one generally try and be as objective as possible when it comes to officiating. It drives my wife and my friends insane. However, last night something just seemed different on each end of the floor.

Then Arbitrary Analytics (a Husker based account) dropped this last night.

In only 70 games this season have the teams had a wider disparity in net fouls than #Nebrasketball tonight (-12) — Arbitrary Analytics (@arbitanalytics) March 1, 2024

I don’t think it is anything that is biased against Nebraska. I believe this is a problem throughout the entire conference. It’s difficult to win on the road and I think the officiating might have something to do with it.

