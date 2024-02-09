HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Nebraska 7 - Long Beach State 2

The 3rd inning curse was finally broken and broken in a big way. In the bottom of the 7th against Duke in the previous game, Billie Andrews had blasted a leadoff HR to break up an 11-inning scoreless streak and a Duke no-hitter. She kept her bat white hot with a triple to start the bottom of the first. Brooke Andrews was kind enough to bunt her home to tie the game 1-1.

Then in the top of 3rd, Billie ripped a double of the fence to put runners on 2nd and 3rd with no one out. Ava Bredwell was plunked to load the bags, then Brooke crushed a deep double to clean ‘em off. Emmerson Cope followed with another double to score Brooke for 4 runs in the inning. The lead was 5-2 and they never looked back.

While Nebraska very much takes a “one game at a time” approach, they couldn’t have been blamed if resounding losses against two ranked teams to start things off had left them a bit rankled. After the loss to Duke, however, they didn’t have the option of a good night’s sleep to recharge; they instead had 30 minutes to hydrate and down some snacks. Then it was back to the field to take on Long Beach State, the defending Big West champions.

By the way, one of the announcers on the FloSoftball streaming referred to LBS as “The Beach”. Now, that was pretty cool.

With the Andrews sisters leading the charge, the Husker bats woke up and I mean like someone dumped cold water on a sleeping puma. The final was 7-2 after Sydney Gray and Kaylin Kinney each drove in a run in 5th.

Speaking of Kinney the pitcher, she bounced back from a rough outing against Duke in relief of Sarah Harness with 4 scoreless innings to earn the win. Sometimes, it’s amazing the difference a couple of hours can make.

The Huskers finish out the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge tomorrow at 10:30AM vs. the Utah Valley U. Wolverines who’ve been getting beaten like Ben Gazzara’s henchmen in Road House thus far. CLICK HERE & SCROLL DOWN for info on watching or listening on Saturday morning.

If the Huskers take care of bidness in the AM, they can have a trip to, as well as a win against...that’s right...

THE BEACH.

(Still no update on Jordy Bahl’s condition.)

***

Nebraska Cornhuskers