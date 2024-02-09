HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Duke 6 - Nebraska 1

If the 6-run/Jordy injury 3rd inning of Thursday night’s game against Washington was a production of “Well, That Escalated Quickly”, the first of Friday’s two games was more like Death By a Thousand Papercuts as Duke mostly silenced Husker bats again and just chipped and chipped until they had defeated Nebraska 6-1

After the opening game of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge at Nancy Almaraz Field turned from a beautiful night at the ballpark to the softball equivalent of The Mexico Chainsaw Massacre, the Huskers were hoping to show some of the resilience which had become their calling card in the previous two seasons. A win over a #11 Duke team who made it to the Stanford Super Regional last season would go a long way to erasing the previous evenings memories.

Jordy Bahl, possibly still suffering from a possible ankle injury last night, was not on the hill, but it was not known if that was medical or Coach Rhonda Revelle with six pitchers on the 2024 roster wanting to get a look at as many as she could on this opening weekend.

However, any disappointment at missing another chance to watch the All-American Oklahoma transfer had to be offset by seeing Kaylin Kinney back on the mound after a hand injury derailed her 2023 season eight games in. She did DP in the opener, but it was nice to see her throwing again - she was sorely missed in 2023.

However, Duke’s pressure never let up. A 2-out 2-run double by Aminah Vega in the top of the 1st kicked things off for the Blue Devils. And while they dodged severe damage again in the 3rd frame, bad luck struck when a grounder down the line hit 3rd base allowing a run to score with the bags full. Two unearned runs in 5th were followed by a leadoff home run in the 6th by Jada Baker off Caitlyn Olensky who came on in relief of Kinney for a 6-0 (lead?)

If there was a bright spot, it came from Billie Andrews who both broke up a potential no-hitter and got the Huskers on board for the first time this weekend. It may not have given Nebraska a W, but it was something.

After a short break, the Huskers resume action against Long Beach State scheduled for 3pm but likely running a little later. CLICK HERE AND SCROLL DOWN FOR DETAILS on how to watch and listen.

Nebraska Cornhuskers