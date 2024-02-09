Friday Flakes: The NCAA Continues to Lose Legitimacy

The next time you hear that a football coach “failed to cooperate” with the NCAA during an investigation just remember that the NCAA appears to be expect more from a search than the FBI.

A recent, real-life example of the NCAA’s outrageous investigative methods and what coaches are forced to endure to avoid being sanctioned by the NCAA for “failure to cooperate” unless they acquiesce to these overtly invasive intimidation tactics. pic.twitter.com/mK3XtkdXgP — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) February 8, 2024

In connection with this same records request, the NCAA was given access to more that 6,100 of the coach’s emails - every email he had sent or received for the past 20 months regardless of their relevance, except for emails to and from his lawyers. — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) February 8, 2024

In civil litigation, and even when the FBI is seeking information from a cell phone in criminal cases, a digital forensics examiner is given a narrowly tailored list of words and phrases to extract potentially relevant emails and text messages. They don’t just extract >6K emails. — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) February 8, 2024

Really one of those things that make you question who the “good guys” have been over the past decade or so.

This is insane and the NCAA continues to fall on it’s face over and over again and does not appear to care as it continues to lose its legitimacy.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Caitlin Clark’s NCAA Scoring Record Will Have an Asterisk - WSJ

College basketball’s biggest star will be feted when she sets a new NCAA scoring mark, but many in women’s basketball believe a different record should count

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins 2nd career NFL MVP award - ESPN

Even though the season ultimately fell short of his expectations, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson still made NFL history at Thursday evening's NFL Honors ceremony by winning The Associated Press' NFL Most Valuable Player award for a second time.

Julius Peppers, Dwight Freeney lead Pro Football's 2024 Hall of Fame class - ESPN

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement class will honor defense as well as a kickoff/punt returner many consider the best who ever played.

The seven-member Class of 2024 will include defensive end Julius Peppers, defensive end Dwight Freeney and linebacker Patrick Willis. Devin Hester, the league's record holder for kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns, and wide receiver Andre Johnson will also be enshrined as modern-era selections.

Super Bowl week has jumped the shark - Yahoo Sports

Earlier this week, a reporter at the Super Bowl asked San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy the following:

“There are pictures of you and Lee Harvey Oswald circling around the internet right now. People think you two look alike. Have you ever heard that before?”

Purdy looked confused. He shut his eyes when Oswald’s name was mentioned and then tried to stay as poised as he does when facing a pass rush. His expression conveyed the obvious: What the heck is this?

“I haven’t,” Purdy said. “That’s my first time hearing it.”

Knicks' trade deadline moves come with big playoff expectations — a welcome sight in New York - Yahoo Sports

The New York Knicks have planted their flag on a plot of land they’ve never truly been able to for the last two decades: expectations.

They seized opportunities and openings at the trade deadline while their more established counterparts messed around on the fringes, if that, and they can truly say they at least expect to play meaningful basketball in the middle of May.

Nebraska Red-White spring game ticket sales off to a fast start - On3

Ticket sales for the Nebraska Red-White spring game on April 27 are off to a fast start.

Sales to season-ticket holders opened on Tuesday, while the general public received access to purchase seats on Wednesday.

A University of Nebraska spokesperson said 39,200 tickets had been sold as of Thursday morning. A year ago on this same day, ticket sales were at 36,000.

Pitcher Jordy Bahl injured in Nebraska softball's season opener

No. 18 Nebraska softball did not start its highly-anticipated 2024 season as anyone had hoped. No. 7 Washington dominated the Huskers 8-0, run-ruling them in the top of the fifth inning in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

However, the biggest concern for Nebraska is the status of star pitcher Jordy Bahl. Bahl pitched two innings before landing awkwardly on her ankle directly after a pitch in the third. The two-time National Champion was helped into the dugout while putting weight on her right leg.

The 3-2-1: Putting a wrap on Nebraska's 2024 signing day

We put a wrap on the 2024 recruiting cycle and discuss what’s next for Nebraska as Matt Rhule turns the page to the spring.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, two questions and one prediction.

The 2024 Super Six

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and his staff continued adding to the 2024 class right until the very end, finding new ways to bring in talent and finding different areas of the country to help add to a roster that will yet again add more than 30 new players by the time fall camp kicks off in August.

Banks arrived with the plan to lead by example – and is backing it up

This wasn't Matt Rhule speaking about how Jahmal Banks can high-point a football yet, just to be clear.

Although the former Wake Forest wide receiver's resume the last two years lifts hope to what that may look like during his one season ahead in a Husker uniform.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

The first trailer for ‘A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE’ has been released.



In theaters on June 28. pic.twitter.com/Al5b6Lg3aL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 7, 2024