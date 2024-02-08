Thursday Flakes: Lunar New Year, Home Swaps and Digital Nomads

Yesterday I realized that the Nebraska Softball Team is opening their season just a 5.5-hour drive away from me in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. I wish I had known about this earlier. That’s what happened when you’re too busy organizing a trivia night and starting a new business in Mexico. Well it should be an exciting weekend for everyone as we ring in the Year of the Dragon.

Flakes

Northwestern Dominates Nebraska | Men’s Basketball | Corn Nation

Playing every 3 days will eventually catch up to you, specifically if you play multiple games on the road. For all the good Nebraska did in the eventual OT loss to Illinois on Sunday, it was completely undone in another limp performance on the road in Evanston. The Huskers lost by 12, but this game was nowhere near that, as a late spurt by the Huskers made this a much closer game than it truly was.

Nebraska Baseball 2024 Preview: Infield | Baseball | Corn Nation

Coach Bolt and his staff tried to capitalize off the conference championship team by bringing in highly ranked high school recruiting class. That year led them to realize they needed to get older fast, bringing in experienced JUCO and graduate transfers. This year, it seems getting depth up and down the pitching staff is priority number 1. No more relying on 5 guys to get you through a weekend.

Nebraska Opens Season in Mexico | Softball | Huskers.com

The #18 Nebraska softball team opens its season this week when the Cornhuskers travel to Mexico for the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Nebraska will play four games over three days, beginning the year with a pair of contests against ranked opponents. The Huskers take on No. 7 Washington Thursday at 6:30 p.m. (Central). On Friday, Nebraska faces 11th-ranked Duke at 12:30 p.m. (Central) and Long Beach State at 3 p.m. (Central). NU wraps up the tournament on Saturday against Utah Valley at 10:30 a.m. (Central).

Huskers Head to Windy City for Flyer Classic | Bowling | Huskers.com

After a week-off hiatus following a fourth-place finish in Texas, the Nebraska bowling team is fired up for the last half of the spring season, as the team heads to Lockport, Ill., for the first annual Flyer Classic hosted by Lewis. Action is set to begin at 10:35 a.m. (CT) on Friday, Feb. 9 and go through Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Strike N’ Spare II Bowl.

Huskers Take on Tyson Invitational | Track & Field | Huskers.com

Nebraska track and field looks to continue climbing the ranks while they hit the road for the first time this season at the esteemed Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Athletes from 36 different schools will be represented at the Randal Tyson Track Complex, with field events beginning at 1:45 p.m. and running events starting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

‘Everyone Knows What to Expect’: Nebraska Relishing Established Culture as Grind Continues | Football | Omaha World-Herald

The Husker head coach grimaced a bit at the notion Wednesday afternoon during his first talk with media members since late December. He didn’t get into the profession to be a great recruiter — the daily grind of spring workouts can’t come soon enough next month — but spent most of his last few weeks traveling the country meeting with 2025 prospects. His updates on NU’s 16 scholarship early enrollees and six transfers have mostly come from support staff in strength training and nutrition.

Amie Just: Nebraska’s National Girl and Women in Sports Day Event a Resounding Hit | Sports | Lincoln Journal Star

Nearly every women’s team in Nebraska sponsors had at least two representatives there to meet, interact and play some sport-specific games with more than 100 girls who registered for the free event.

Travel

Air Travel Disruptions Remain at Historically High Levels | Travel | Travel Pulse

According to Phocuswright, flight disruptions, which happen when a flight is delayed two or more hours or canceled within 48 hours of the departure time, remain 300 percent higher than usual. The reason: a skills shortage and high post-pandemic demand.

Laser Strikes Against Planes Reach Record Levels | Travel | Travel Pulse

The latest data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shows that laser strikes aimed at aircraft grew by a record 41 percent last year. The FAA received 13,304 reports from pilots about such incidents, far eclipsing the figure from 2021.

FAA Asks Congress Not to Raise Pilot Retirement Age | Travel | Travel Pulse

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker sent a letter to members of the United States government asking for more time to “conduct research and determine mitigations” regarding elevating the mandatory retirement age for pilots to 67 from 65. “We strongly encourage preceding that type of change with appropriate research so that the FAA can measure any risk,” Whitaker said.

Europe’s Cheapest and Most Affordable Cities | Travel | Travel Pulse

The following list of Europe’s cheapest cities includes some of the continent’s most affordable destinations where you won’t have to sacrifice any of the quintessential “European-ness” to save some money. All of these cities have been recently featured on one or more recent surveys of Europe’s cheapest places or have personally saved the author some cash during a firsthand visit.

20 of the World’s Best Beaches | Travel | Travel Pulse

We have sent our writers everywhere in search of sublime, surf-pounded shorelines and remote pockets of hard-to-reach paradise for Lonely Planet’s new book Best Beaches in the World. From Albania to Yemen and everywhere in between, our team has swam, snorkeled, slugged cocktails and hiked through rainforests, to create the definitive beach bible. Here’s 20 of the 100 that were selected as our pick of the best beaches in the world.

8 American Cities Going All Out For Lunar New Year | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

This year, the holiday starts on February 10, and is typically celebrated for 15 days from the new moon to full moon. But 2024’s revelries promise to come on an even grander scale since it ushers in the Year of the Dragon, the most favored animal of the 12 on the Chinese zodiac. One thing the fates can also tell us: American cities sure know how to celebrate Lunar New Year. Here are a few of our favorite destinations ringing in the Year of the Dragon.

Supersonic Plane Travel is Closer Than You Thought | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Two aviation projects are working to overcome those concerns to make supersonic air travel a reality for passengers once more: a private company called Boom Technology and the second, a partnership between NASA and Lockheed Martin. Later this year, both programs will hit a major milestone when they launch test flights of their innovative aircraft for the first time. Here’s what travelers should know about the supersonic test flights launching in the US in 2024.

How to Plan a Successful Home Swap | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

A writer shares her experience arranging 13 home exchanges in six cities—through four different online platforms.

The Best New Train Journeys Launching in 2024 | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

While rail may, at its core, be a means of transportation from place to place, these routes are a journey within themselves. Here are seven of the best train routes launching around the world in 2024 that are worth planning your next trip around.

Lonely Plan-It: How to Plan an Eclipse Trip in the Path of Totality | Travel | Lonely Planet

Furthermore, after this year, the next time you’ll be able to see the total eclipse in the contiguous United States will be 2044. Better do it now! So I started asking all the experts in our very well-traveled office and beyond – where in this path of totality would you want to plan a trip? Here’s what I found out.

Copy My Trip: Camping in Botswana's Okavango Delta | Travel | Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet’s director of social media, Deepa Lakshmin, recently returned from a safari trip to Botswana. Here she shares the highlights of a trip filled with safari daytime drives and starry nights by the campfire.

8 Best Countries For Digital Nomads and Remote Working | Travel | Lonely Planet

The exact figure is hard to come by, but MBO Partners believes that there are 17.3 million digital nomads in the US – and there are few reasons to think that number will drop anytime soon. That said, some countries are still more accommodating than others. Here are the eight best countries to be a digital nomad.

Want to Work Remote From Abroad? Some Thoughts After a Month in Mexico City | Travel | Lonely Planet

I chose Mexico City thanks partially to its location in a similar time zone as my current work hours, partially for its reputation for being a dynamic place, full of great food, art and things to do, and fully because of the gorgeous weather in January.

Japan is Launching a Digital Nomad Visa | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The six month digital nomad visa is expected to roll out by the end of March, The Japan Times reported. It will be issued to travelers making at least 10 million yen ($67,308). The visa will be offered to visitors from 49 countries and territories. In addition to the income requirement, applicants must have private health insurance since they will not receive a residence card or a residence certificate. Any spouses or children of those who are granted a visa will be able to stay in the country as well.

I Got a Cancellation Fee Waived on a Basic Economy Ticket — Here’s How | Travel | Travel + Leisure

For Delta, a spokesperson told Travel + Leisure individual employees can make these decisions on a case-by-case basis, but didn’t provide a list of exceptions that would qualify. In my instance, I needed to show proof of my emergency, which is often the case when requesting such an exception.

A Local Photographer’s Expert Tips for Getting the Best Photos in Venice | Travel | BBC

Getty photographer Stefano Mazzola offers the most photo-worthy ops in his native Venice, from the sea of parked gondolas in Bacino Orseolo to sunrises at Ponte dell’Accademia.

The Sinister History Behind Some of the World’s First Tourist Sites | Travel | BBC

A TikTok trend is highlighting travellers’ long-held fascination with relics. But many argue that the centuries-old tradition of museums displaying human remains is highly problematic.

Shrovetide Football: England’s Ancient and Chaotic Ball Game | Travel | BBC

Shrovetide football consumes the town of Ashbourne on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday, when the normal rules of society are suspended and the town cheerfully turns to anarchy.

The Rest

