The Rex Burkhead Appreciation Show! LIVE Thursday at 9pm Central

One of the most beloved Huskers of all time announced his retirement as Rex Burkhead let it be known that he was hanging up his cleats. The 33-year-old was a sixth-round draft pick in 2013 and spent his ten year NFL career among the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans.

While at Nebraska, the Plano, TX native rushed for over 3,300 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was All Big Ten in 2011. But perhaps Burkhead’s greatest accomplishment was the relationships he forged with the Team Jack Foundation, making Jack Hoffman and pediatric cancer household names.

Mr. Burkhead...we salute you!

The Husker men’s basketball team went into the Land of Lincoln for back to back games in the last week, losing an overtime thriller in Champaign Sunday before being outplayed by Northwestern Wednesday night. So that stings. I know the Big Ten is a tough conference to win road games, but the inability of this team to close out teams on the road or, in the case of the game against the Wildcats - play to their potential, is mind boggling.

Wednesday was National Signing Day, and while most players put ink to paper in December, a few others held out to the old traditional NSD, and one of those prospects is a safety that Matt Rhule and Company flipped from Wisconsin. We’ll also have a story that Dominic Raiola shared about his son Dylan and Kirk Herbstreit.

And the Super Bowl is only a few days away so we throw out some predictions.

We set a date for our Young Guns viewing AND have some Husker tattoos to share.

It’s a god time to be alive.

GBR!