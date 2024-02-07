Wednesday Flakes Wishes You All A Happy National Signing Day (Part Deux)

You folks have no idea how close I was to picking Drake as the lead picture for this weeks flakes.

It’s probably good that I didn’t.

Mankilling Mastodons

Fred Hoiberg has Nebraska back in business, one of the best stories in college basketball - Chicago Sun-Times

While the Bulls grasp almost blindly for their own relevance, Hoiberg is quite all right coaching a surging Huskers team without any discernible chaos.

Nebraska Football: Huskers in good spot with top uncommitted target

One of Nebraska's top uncommitted targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle appears to be trending towards the Cornhuskers.m

Nebraska basketball poised for bright finish after navigating rough stretch - The Athletic

The Huskers are more likely to win their first-ever NCAA Tournament game than they are to miss the field.

Other News In the Sporting World

How real is NIL? Anonymous recruits in college football's 2024 class dish on collectives, contracts and more

Fifteen four- and five-star recruits disclosed to 247Sports either exactly what they’ll receive or around what they’ll earn at their school of choice. The values run the gamut from a few thousand a month to around a million a year.

Jon Rahm Says Winning 2023 Masters Was 'Huge Step' Toward LIV Golf Contract | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Jon Rahm divulged Tuesday that winning the 2023 Masters played a significant role in his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. In an interview for…

Hill makes 30 saves, Golden Knights end Oilers’ 16-game winning streak | NHL.com

Stephenson has goal, assist in 3rd; Edmonton finishes 1 victory shy of tying NHL record

Two Good: Tigers shock No. 3 UNC for second win ever in Chapel Hill | TigerNet

And that’s two. Clemson men’s basketball never trailed and held on late in grabbing its second-ever win in Chapel Hill, topping the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Hee

Pitino: College basketball should have salary cap | theScore.com

Trending News & Rumors for Football, Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Soccer & More

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades fined $25,000 for ripping Big 12 officials, report says

The controversial comments came after a victory over No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday night.

NLRB Rules Dartmouth Men’s Basketball Players Are Employees

NLRB rules Dartmouth men’s basketball players are considered university employees under U.S. labor law and therefore eligible to unionize.

Yellow Journalism

Should I post this? Your guide to dealing with conflict online and off - Vox

Social media is a stressful place. Keeping things in perspective is important.

How one great sweater can last a lifetime

The Dude, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles all have their favourites. But what is the perfect jumper – Celtic classic, Cowichan knit or "extreme cashmere"?

Best Stretches: Why the World’s Greatest Stretch Lives up to Its Name

Try this dynamic stretch before every workout to get more results and lessen your risk of injury. It’s sort of legendary.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment