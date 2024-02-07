Nebraska Men’s Basketball: “Battle for NU Part 2” Game Thread

Day: Wednesday February 7th, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM CST

Location: Welsh Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Wednesday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Northwestern comes into this contest ranked 50th in KenPom, and 59th in the NET rankings. They are currently 15-7 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska comes into this contest ranked 46th in KenPom, and 52nd in the NET rankings. Nebraska is currently 16-7 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten Conference.

Northwestern Projected Starters:

0 - Boo Buie (6’2” Graduate Senior Albany, New York)

3 - Ty Berry (6’3” Senior Newton, Kansas)

5 - Ryan Langborg (6’4” Graduate Senior San Diego, California)

13 - Brook Barnhizer (6’6” Junior Lafayette, Indiana)

34 - Matthew Nicholson (7’0” Senior Clarkston, Michigan)

Nebraska Projected Starters:

3 - Brice Williams (6’7” Junior Huntersville, North Carolina)

10 - Jamarques Lawrence (6’3” Sophomore Plainfield, New Jersey)

30 - Keisei Tominaga (6’2” Senior Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan)

51 - Rienk Mast (6’10” Junior Groningen, Netherlands)

53 - Josiah Allick (6’8” Senior Lincoln, Nebraska)