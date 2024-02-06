Nebraska Women’s Basketball Series Sweeps Michigan 65-59

Couple things to mention; in case you missed it, Darian White is out with a lower leg injury, Kendall Moriarty will start in her place. Also, I have been feeling like a truck ran me over multiple times, so I apologize if I lack in detail. I will try my best.

It was a tough game the entire 40 minutes and Nebraska was never one to lay down. The Huskers grinded out a win and sweeps Michigan this season.

First Quarter

Right off the get go, both teams score a quick basket, but that is really all that’s happening. There’s been a lot of missed shots at both ends of the court, still tied 2-2 with 7:00 to go in the first. It’s hard to say if the defenses are really good or the offenses are really bad. Annika Stewart has picked up two fouls within literally five seconds of each other so that’s never good. Michigan leads 7-4 at the media timeout.

Wolverines get a quick basket, but Natalie gets free throws right back (1of2), Potts then takes the charge at the other end. This game continues to go back and forth (13-7 Mich). Layups and bunnies still seem to be a struggle as Hake just missed, Markowski is there to try and put it back up, but gets fouled; free throws coming up (1of 2). An important stat to pay attention to is Nebraska is 0-7 from downtown so far. First quarter of play comes to an end, Wolverines lead by seven early.

Michigan 15 Nebraska 8

Second Quarter

Natalie Potts has the spinning layup after a Michigan turnover, Evans for the Wolverines has had back to back travels. Moriarty has free throws coming up after a collision with Evans, she makes one of two, the Huskers are shooting 50% from the line (19-11 Mich). Maddie Krull hits a much needed three making it a two possession game. Jaz Shelley nails the step back three makes it a three point game (20-17 Mich). Kendall Coley brings the Huskers within two from a no look pass from Shelley, 4:22 left in the second. Michigan is on a scoring drought of 2:15, but still has a two point lead at the media timeout.

Jessica Petrie gets the two to fall, not a lot of action until Potts get free throws; the first Husker to hit both so far tonight. Nissley with the quick release three and gets it to go down, it’s a one point game (29-28 Mich). Nebraska looked like they had absolutely no clock awareness and get a shot clock violation with eight seconds left, Michigan’s last heave before half is no good.

Michigan 29 Nebraska 28

Natalie Potts and Alexis Markowski are leading team scoring with seven points a piece; everyone else has three or less.

Markowski has four rebounds, Shelley has three.

Nebraska is shooting 45.5 percent from the field while Michigan is shooting 38.7 percent.

Both teams are shooting fairly poor from three; Nebraska is 3-11 (27.3%), Michigan is 2-12 (16.7%).

Michigan leads the rebound battle so far at 17-15.

Third Quarter

Twelve seconds into the third quarter, Markowski gives Nebraska their first lead of the game, unfortunately, Michigan gets it right back as Callin Hake picks up her third foul. Potts gets five speedy points, Huskers lead 35-32. Maddie Krull is playing incredible defense right now, that’s three steals in less than two minutes. We’ve hit the point in the game where it’s just a bunch of missed shots, turnovers, and fouls. I knew after I said that the buckets would start falling, Michigan gets the two, Jaz Shelley drains the three off of some stellar ball movement. Nebraska leads 40-36 thanks to a Markowski layup that will send us to the media timeout.

Logan Nissley gets fouled shooting a three, free throws coming up, she makes all three. Hake’s fastbreak pass leads to a Petrie and-1, she makes the free throw (46-43 Neb). Nebraska’s defense forces a Wolverine shot clock violation. Jaz Shelley gets knocked to the ground and limps off towards the bench, hopefully nothing too serious here.

Nebraska 46 Michigan 43

Fourth Quarter

Markowski banks in the tough hook shot, Michigan goes down and ties it up 48-48. Jaz Shelley got retaped and is ready to check back in, that’s great news because Nebraska is going to need her. Callin Hake has been throwing her body everywhere tonight as she takes the charge. Natalie Potts is going to pick up her fourth foul and heads to the bench, that will be something to watch with 7:00 to go in the game.

Man, I don’t want to be that person, but the officials are missing some crucial calls here.

Jaz Shelley gets the layup to go and gets the foul call, free throws coming up. Shelley has a rare miss, but Markowski cleans it up on the tip (52-50 Neb). All these whistles are actually driving me crazy. Jaz Shelley rewards Kendall Coley running the floor on the fastbreak. We finally hit the media timeout at 4:34 left in the game, Huskers lead by six.

Petrie gets the two to roll in out of the timeout. Michigan goes down and gets three back, Brett for Michigan fouls out giving Moriarty free throws (1of2). Shelley gets the off balance jumper to go down (61-56 Neb). Evans for the Wolverines has also just fouled out, Markowski has free throws and makes one of two. Michigan calls for a 30 second timeout with 1:56 left.

Michigan turns it into a three point game after a basket and a Krull foul that led to a trip to the charity stripe (62-59 Neb). If you guys wanted to know how my heart is doing, it’s not good, I don’t do well in these high pressure situations and I’m not even playing this game. Krull gets fouled and makes one of two. (I really wish we could make free throws.) Michigan calls timeout with 17 seconds left in the game.

Wolverines miss the three and fouls Maddie Krull in a fight for a loose ball, Krull will head to the line. I’ll give you all a chance to answer this question.. How many did she make? Doesn’t matter I guess, Markowski gets the rebound and Moriarty gets foul shots; she makes one of two. Timeout Michigan.

Michigan’s last second shot is no good, Potts gets the last rebound. Nebraska holds on.

Nebraska 65 Michigan 59

Stats and Thoughts

Alexis Markowski led the team with 18 points and 9 rebounds, one shy of another double double. (She’s been had double digits points in every game this season.)

Two other Huskers were in double figures; Natalie Potts (12), Jaz Shelley (10).

Jaz Shelley added 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Nebraska shot 46.9 percent from the floor, holding Michigan to 38.7 percent shooting.

The Huskers did shoot 61% from the line, so maybe I shouldn’t have been complaining that much.

Michigan did win the rebound battle 35-31, but Nebraska won the turnover battle (14-15). The Huskers had 10 turnovers in the first half and only committed four in the second.

Nebraska is back at home on Super Bowl Sunday to take on the #2 Iowa Hawkeyes.

That game will start at 12:00 pm (CT).

And if the Basketball Gods are listening, I have three wishes.

Lower the ticket prices so I can actually go. Please, pretty please let us win. I want it so bad. Do NOT let Caitlin Clark break this scoring record against Nebraska. I will physically cry and call into work for the next week.

I don’t think that is too much to ask, is it?