Nebraska WBB vs Michigan (Part Two) Preview

Defense was the key to Nebraska’s 62-43 win over Michigan three weeks ago in Lincoln. The Huskers won the possession game against the Wolverines with a plus-18 edge on the boards and a plus-three advantage in turnovers. NU also held Michigan to just 32.6 percent shooting. Both teams enter Tuesday’s game at 6-5 in the Big Ten, but the Wolverines are coming off an 80-75 win at Penn State on Saturday.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (15-8, 6-5 Big Ten)

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 6 p.m. (CT)

Crisler Center - Ann Arbor, Michigan

Live Video Stream: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten - NCAA NET 33)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg

0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 8.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 12.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Off the Bench

2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 5.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 3.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (128-107); 17th Season Overall (321-216)

Michigan Wolverines (15-8, 6-5 Big Ten - NCAA NET 53)

0 - Elissa Brett - 6-0 - Gr. - G - 7.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

22 - Chyra Evans - 6-2 - So. - F - 6.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

1 - Lauren Hansen - 5-9 - Sr. - G - 11.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg

5 - Laila Phelia - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 16.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg

10 - Jordan Hobbs - 6-3 - Jr. - G - 9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Off the Bench

44 - Cameron Williams - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 5.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg

33 - Taylor Williams - 5-9 - Sr. - G - 4.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg

11 - Greta Kampschroeder - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 2.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg

30 - Elise Stuck - 6-1 - Jr. - G/F - 2.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg

21 - Taylor Woodson - 6-0 - Fr. - F - 1.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg

20 - Alyssa Crockett - 6-2 - So. - F - 2.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg

2 - Macy Brown - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 1.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Head Coach: Kim Barnes Arico (Montclair State, 1993) 12th Season at Michigan (256-127); 28th Season Overall (526-333)

Scouting the Michigan Wolverines

Coach Kim Barnes Arico is in her 12th season leading Michigan and her 28th year as a head coach. She brings the Wolverines into Tuesday’s game with a 15-8 record and a 6-5 Big Ten mark after an impressive 80-75 win at Penn State Saturday in State College.

The Wolverines will be looking to avenge a 72-63 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln (Jan. 17). At 6-5 in the Big Ten and No. 52 in the NET, Michigan is fighting with Nebraska, Michigan State and Penn State for positioning in the Big Ten standings with upcoming road games at No. 3 Iowa and No. 8 Ohio State along with a rematch against Michigan State in Ann Arbor.

Junior Laila Phelia leads Michigan with 16.3 points, including 18.5 points per game in Big Ten play. Missouri graduate transfer Lauren Hansen (11.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg), who started her career at Auburn, is the only other Wolverine averaging in double figures this season. The 5-9 guard is averaging 12.3 points in Big Ten play, while leading Michigan with 42 threes (.359) on the season.

Jordan Hobbs (9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and Australian Chrya Evans (6.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg) have joined Phelia and Hansen in the starting five for all 11 Big Ten games. Australian Elissa Brett, a four-year starter at Bowling Green, was a part-time starter for the Wolverines early in the season before suffering a leg injury. In five games since returning, Brett is 9-for-43 from the field (.209) including 4-for-26 (.154) from three-point range.

Over the last six games, Michigan’s bench has managed just 9.2 points per game. In Big Ten play, Michigan is averaging 67 points and allowing 67.7 points per game. Michigan is hitting 41.6 percent from the field, including 33.7 percent from long range. The Wolverines have hit just 68.2 percent of their free throws. The normally tenacious rebounders have been beaten on the boards, 33.2-31.7. However, they do own a plus-3.3 turnover margin.

Nebraska vs. Michigan Series History

Nebraska owns a 17-9 edge in the all-time series with Michigan, including a 62-43 win in Lincoln (Jan. 17). Natalie Potts led four Huskers in double figures with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Darian White added 13 points and five boards, while Alexis Markowski pitched in 10 points and seven rebounds. Kendall Moriarty was huge for the Huskers off the bench, contributing a career-high 11 points and two steals in 18 minutes. Nebraska rolled to victory despite going just 3-for-17 from three-point range by posting a 46-28 edge on the boards.

The Huskers will be looking for their first win in Ann Arbor since the 2015-16 season.