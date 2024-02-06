Corn Flakes: Burkhead’s Retirement, Football Playing Tracksters, and the Supernovas

Did you see that Rex Burkhead announced his retirement from the NFL?

He is one of my all time favorite Huskers and he was always so fun to watch.

This was the best game too:

Nebraska Football Play of the Day:



Rex Burkhead go-ahead TD run vs Ohio State (2011)#GBR ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3NnqUgduIf — Husker Nation (@HuskerNationGBR) July 17, 2016

Rex Burkhead announces retirement from the NFL

Legendary Nebraska running back Rex Burkhead announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons on Monday.

Nebraska

Husker Men Break Into Top Ten - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Husker football players have strong debuts for track team

A pair of football players had strong debuts in the triple jump for the Huskers.

Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Jordy Bahl and the five percent, more

Nebraska Cornhuskers softball is planning for a season the likes of which it hasn't seen in quite some time, and Jordy Bahl is the key.

Omaha Supernovas’ positive impacting young volleyball players in Nebraska

Omaha’s Pro Volleyball team, the Supernovas secured its first win in franchise history Saturday night.

Will Nebraska make the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Team Resume, Outlook & Odds | February 5

A look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with key wins, bracketology, March Madness odds and overall NCAA tournament forecast.

Elsewhere

Ranking the 15 best sports moments in Las Vegas history ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Sin City - CBSSports.com

Las Vegas has hosted some of the biggest combat events of all time as well as some recent team sports champions

49ers displeased with Super Bowl practice field, sources say - ESPN

The first flag of Super Bowl LVIII was thrown six days before kickoff, with the San Francisco 49ers unhappy with the soft practice field surface at UNLV, their assigned location for practice this week.

SEC, Big Ten leaders express uncertainty with College Football Playoff as future formatting questions linger - CBSSports.com

The two power conferences continue to appear in lockstep after announcing an advisory group late last week

2026 World Cup final to take place at New Jersey MetLife Stadium : NPR

The complex home to the New York Jets and Giants and located in East Rutherford, N.J., will be renamed the New York New Jersey Stadium during the July 19 final.

Because This Was Great