Corn Flakes: A Close Miss at Illinois, Fog, and a Positive Story About Youth Sports

Good Monday morning from a foggy Nebraska.

We’ve been dealing with difficult driving conditions for most of the past week. The fog lifted for a bit on Sunday, only to have a new advisory issued for Monday. I guess we all need a reminder to slow down and take our time?!?

I’m taking Ranchhand 3 to the spine doctor today. When he was a freshman, he grew seven inches in one year and fractured a vertebrae in his back as a result. Now, as a senior, the pain is back, and he refused to let me make a doctor’s appointment right away.

When he finally relented, it took a while to get an appointment.

The basketball coach has been very kind. Ranchhand 3 was never going to be a huge contributor, but he is tall and has five fouls to give. With the back pain, he is limited in his practice time. Coach is playing him ~two minutes per game so that he gets his letter and feels like he’s part of the team. But, he isn’t on the floor so much that he is at high risk of getting into a bad situation and hurting himself more.

With the crazy stories we hear in youth sports, this is a story that should be heard more often. Find a place for a kid who has persisted and tried to improve each year. Reward someone who brings the rest of the team up, even if they don’t register a lot of stats themself.

Thank you Coach. I know he will remember this season, and your kindness, for a long, long time.

Corn Flakes

What a game last night against Illinois. The Husker men took a ranked team to overtime on the road. Given their road struggles, no one expected much from Nebraska, but they showed they can play. Now, they need to follow through and get some wins against non-ranked teams.

Track & Field: Huskers Post Facility Record, All-Time Marks at Frank Sevigne - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

ebraska track and field closed the second day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational with a Devaney Center Indoor Track record, four all-time marks and four marks inside the top-10 of the NCAA.

Husker nation ‘shows up and shows out’ for softball fan day

Ava Bredwell, a junior catcher, said she loves being able to connect with fans on “a level playing field.”

Wrestling: Huskers on Five-Dual Win Streak with 28-9 Win Over Illini - Corn Nation

6th-ranked Nebraska downs Illinois 28-9 Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center

Huskers receive walk-on commitment from Wisconsin safety - Yahoo Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers received a walk-on commitment over the weekend.

Oh yes, there is a reason I haven’t included a clipping from the weekend game for WBB. Handing a team their first conference win in 11 games... you don’t get space in Corn Flakes.

Sports!

The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Super Bowl spawns dozens of prop bets : NPR

The tectonic collision of two entertainment powerhouses — the NFL and Taylor Swift — dominated TV screens this fall. Now, sportsbooks are looking for their bite at the apple.

SEC, Big Ten ‘advisory group’ stands as coded threat to NCAA: Figure it out, or we’ll go off ourselves - CBSSports.com

The power conference may well reshape college athletics in their image

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

How the iMessage 'bubble wars', the 'Beeper saga', and one curious schoolboy landed Apple in hot water - ABC News

James Gill discovered how to streamline texting between Apple and Android devices during his school holidays, but Apple blocked the workaround. Now the tech giant may face legal action in the US.

'First of all you must be patient, then you need spatial memory': The man behind the puzzle that 99% can't solve

In 1975, the Hungarian academic Ernő Rubik applied for a patent on his invention. Little did he know that his ingenious teaching tool would become a global phenomenon.

How the codpiece flopped

Some codpieces were empty – while others were used to store potpourri.