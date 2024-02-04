Nebraska Men’s Basketball in Matchup at Fourteenth Ranked Illinois: Preview and Game Thread

I said that the game against Wisconsin was a “must win” and the Huskers came through in the clutch for a win over 6th ranked Wisconsin. However, that was at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln where Nebraska has one of the best home court advantages in the country.

Today’s game is not at PBA which does not bode well for the Huskers as they have had trouble finding ways to win away from PBA this season.

The last time the Huskers won at Illinois was during the 2016 season.

So today is a going to be both a difficult test for Nebraska but one heck of an opportunity for Nebraska to take steps toward securing a spot in the NCAA tournament. At this point Nebraska has generally be slotted in as the “last 4 in” to the NCAA tournament. It’s inability to win on the road is a big reason why it is not considered a heavy favorite to make the tournament.

So if Nebraska can get a win today then that would go a long way.

In the last game against Wisconsin, Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga had only two points. Nebraska might need a big game from the streaky guard to find a win today.

Just compete and hope that Nebraska is there toward the end of the second half. You never know what could happen.

Illinois is favored by 10 points.

Pertinent Info

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, IL

TV: Big Ten Network with Dave Revsine and Robbie Hummel

Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame show begins an hour before tipoff.

Looking at Illinois from Huskers.com: