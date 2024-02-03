Nebraska WBB Hands Rutgers Their First Conference Win With a 71-70 Score

This is a horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad loss for a Husker team that had their sights set on an NCAA tournament berth. Cold shooting, poor defense, and a general lack of energy doomed Nebraska at home.

I don’t know what else to say. The Huskers gave the Knights their first win in conference play. Rutgers is now 1-10 in the Big Ten.

First Quarter

the Huskers won the tip and Markowski was fouled - making both free throws. Rutgers had to use an early timeout when no one stayed back to receive the inbounds pass for the Knights. A Darian White drive and dish to Shelley resulted in a three ball (5-2 Neb). Rutgers is a bad team, but the Nebraska is having a hard time pulling away (9-7 Neb). The Knights are changing up their defensive looks, finally settling on a 2-3 zone.

Rutgers is turning the ball over regularly, but Nebraska’s offense is not really taking advantage and leads by three at the midpoint of the quarter (13-10 Neb). The lead was down to one at the media timeout (13-12 Neb) with a Knight free throw pending. The Knights tied the game up at 13 and again at 15 with three minutes left. Rutgers hot shooting (over 70% from the field) can’t continue - can it?

Thanks to Jess Petrie, Nebraska finally started to put a little distance between them and Rutgers (20-15 Neb) at 1:55. The Knights made up most of that ground before then end of the quarter. Despite committing eight turnovers, 63% shooting by the Knights is keeping them in the game.

Nebraska 21 Rutgers 20

Second Quarter

And, Rutgers takes the lead (22-21 RU) and extended that lead to five (27-22 RU) before a steal by Potts and layup by Hake closed the gap (27-24 RU). Free throws by Potts and a three by Moriarty tied the game at 29 with 5:30 left. The Knights held a three point lead at the media timeout (32-29).

Jess Petrie gets the lead back with an assist from Shelley that ties her on the all-time list with Sam Haiby (34-32 Neb). The game was tied up at halftime.

Nebraska 38 Rutgers 38

Rutgers is winless in Big Ten play and is holding their own with the Huskers in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska needs to wake up and bring some energy - they appear to have overlooked the Knights. Markowski is pacing Nebraska with 11 points; Petrie has nine.

I have watched games between Nebraska and Rutgers that ended with both teams in the low 50’s. This level of scoring is something I wouldn’t have predicted. Nebraska is typically very good on defense, but is a step slow today.

Third Quarter

The first six points of the quarter belonged to RU before White had enough and drove to the hoop (44-40 RU). It is the Scarlet Knights bringing the energy - Nebraska is not rebounding and they are not closing on shooters.

There is one exception for the Huskers. Darian White is definitely bringing the energy as she is almost singlehandedly keeping the Huskers in this one (46-44 RU).

Another Knight run extended the lead to six at the media timeout (50-44 RU).

The Nebraska defense finally forced a shot clock violation but then turned it over back to the Knights (50-46 RU). They haven’t hit a field goal in over three minutes.

But Rutgers is scoring! They took a nine point lead (55-46 RU) with 2:56 left in the quarter.

The lead grew to 11 to end the quarter.

Rutgers 60 Nebraska 49

Reminder: Rutgers is 0-10 in conference play.

Fourth Quarter

The home crowd tried to cheer on their team, but Rutgers silenced them quickly with a long two. Moriarty answered with a three and then a Nissley layup got them cheering again (62-54 RU). A five point Husker run (Shelley steal/layup and Nissley transition three) got PBA rocking (64-59 RU) and forced a Scarlet Knight timeout.

An intentional foul was called on RU and Shelley went to the line and made both. With possession, the Huskers are now within three (64-61 RU) at 7:12. That was one of Rutgers’ leading scorers (Adams’) fourth foul. Natalie Potts then picked up her fourth foul.

The Scarlet Knights’ leading scorer picked up her fourth foul (Brown). Brown is killing Nebarska, so if I was Amy Williams, I’d tell my players to drive right at here. The lead was six at the media timeout (67-61 RU). The Huskers need to make their move - and soon.

Maddie Krull THREE!! (69-66 RU). That was followed by a shot clock violation by the Knights.

Ugh. Markowski is struggling from close range. Her “struggles” would still be a good day for most players, but Nebraska needs those points desperately now.

Darian White pulls Nebraska within one (69-68 RU).

The Huskers allowed a late shot clock basket. Sigh. (71-68 RU) at 1:13.

Markowski! (71-70 RU) with 48 seconds.

Rutgers tried to use the shot clock, but used too much. Violation!

With 21 seconds, Nebraska has one possession left.

Hake is fouled. 17 seconds. Nebraska is now in the bonus.

White’s shot of off. Rutgers rebounded and they take a timeout. Nine seconds. Darian White is limping and is very emotional - unsure if it is the injury or the outcome of the game that is upsetting her.

STEAL!! Kendall Coley forced the turnover!! This is her first appearance in the game and she made it count!! Eight seconds left.

Amy Williams used her final timeout to advance the ball to half court.

Shelley’s shot is off and Nebraska is forced to foul the rebounder. Five seconds.

The free throws are no good but the Huskers only have 1.8 seconds to get the ball all the way down the court and into the hoop.

Tipped out of bounds. Six-tenths of a second left. Husker ball.

The Huskers got the look they needed - a perfect pass from Shelley to Markowski but the tip did not drop.

Final. Rutgers 71 Nebraska 70

Stats and Thoughts

The only stat that matters is 1-10. Rutgers was 0-10 in conference play and Nebraska gave a away a game to a bad team. To make things worse, they did it at home. We’ll be pointing at this game when Nebraska’s postseason fate is announced (or not).

The Huskers visit Michigan on Tuesday, February 6. Tipoff is at 6:00 (central).