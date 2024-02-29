Nebraska Baseball Comes from Down 4 in the 9th to Win in Extra Innings

The Huskers kept a subpar offensive performance through 8 innings from spoiling a good start to the weekend. It was a strong effort from starting pitcher Drew Christo that kept Nebraska in it, and some spectacular work from the backend of the bullpen that allowed the comeback to even matter in the first place.

Nebraska got off to a quick start, just like it’s done quite often to start the season. Cayden Brumbaugh led the game off with a double, and just as you’d expect, Riley Silva bunted him over to third. Josh Caron, fresh off getting snubbed for Big Ten Player of the Week, smashed an RBI single into center field to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead.

That about did it for the Nebraska offense, they would get sporadic baserunners from time to time, via a walk or hit batter, but would go hitless for the next 7 innings. College of Charleston’s (CofC) strength over recent years has been its pitching, and they brought in stellar statistics, albeit against lesser competition. But for the first game of the series at least they lived up to the billing. Freshman starter Hayden Thomas combined with bullpen ace Alex Lyon to pitch 8 innings of 2 hit ball.

Nebraska had to answer with a great pitching performance of its own, and for the second week in a row, got a career high in innings from Drew Christo. The junior threw his first career quality start, throwing 6.2 innings and only allowing 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. CofC scored a pair of runs on him in the 3rd, and used a squeeze play to add a run in the 4th. Then Christ retired 10 straight batters to end his outing. (With some help from his friends on defense, check out Will Walsh at first base below!)

See ball, get ball.



Walsh makes a running catch in foul ground to end the first. pic.twitter.com/UltALeY0RI — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 29, 2024

The Cougars put the pressure on again in the 8th against Nebraska reliever Bobby Olson. After inheriting a runner on first, Olson failed to record an out, gave up a single, double, and walked a batter along with 2 wild pitches. CofC’s lead grew to 5-1 before Trey Frahm came in to retire 2 batters, and Rans Sanders struck out the last batter of the 8th, after an epic 10 pitch at bat, giving the team some juice going into the 9th.

The 9th began about as bad as CofC could have imagined. After Clay Bradford reached on an error, their closer hit a batter, gave up a single to Cole Evans, and walked in 2 runs, cutting the lead to 5-3. The Cougars brought in another reliever with the bases loaded. After Brumbaugh struck out, Riley Silva hit a grounder that got past the diving first baseman, plating 2 runs, and tying the game at 5-5. NU had a chance to score more and take the lead in the 9th, but back to back strikeouts from Dylan Carey and Josh Caron ended the threat.

BASE KNOCK AND WE'RE TIED.



Silva puts us back in business. pic.twitter.com/tyYPu5CBSI — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 29, 2024

Nebraska turned to Kyle Perry for 2 quick groundouts, and then Evan Borst finished with one of his own in the 9th, sending the game to extra innings. Clay Bradford led off again, this time one hopping the wall for a ground rule double. He was bunted over to third, and then Cole Evans hit a hot shot back to the third baseman. Bradford took off with the swing of the bat and just barely slid under the tag for the 6-5 Husker lead.

BACK ON TOP.



Evans puts the ball in play and gives us a 6-5 lead. pic.twitter.com/iJXGDrkcMH — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 29, 2024

Borst came back out and had an eventful bottom of the 10th, getting 2 outs, but giving up a single, walk and throwing a wild pitch. Tucker Timmerman was called on to get ready in a hurry, came in after the walk, and picked up the 1 out save, and giving Borst his first win as a Husker.

Nebraska and College of Charleston are right back at it again Friday, March 1st at 3pm CST. Brett Sears looks to continue his red hot start to 2024, going against CofC ace Jake Brink. The two ERAs are 0.79 and 0.75 respectively. It looks to be a great pitchers duel (which means it will probably be a 11-9 score).