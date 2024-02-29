Nebraska, Lost In Columbus - Ohio State 78 Nebraska 69

The Huskers were hoping to get another win on the road before the end of the season. Unfortunately, they had a motivated Ohio State team that poured cold water on that tonight.

The game went back and fourth for most of the first half. However, Ohio State came out after half and never gave up the lead the rest of the night. Anytime the Huskers would get close, the Buckeyes had an answer.

Ohio State’s Jamison Battle had a season high thirty two points in the Buckeye win. The forward dominated the court for most of the night.

The Huskers were lead by Rienk Mast who had fourteen points on the night. He followed that up with twelve rebounds in the paint.

Coming off the bench with a big game but not enough to pull the Huskers to a win was Jamarques Lawrence. The sophomore guard also had fourteen points and five assists.

Nebraska hast two more games left in the regular season. They take on Rutgers this Sunday, March 3rd in Lincoln. To end the season the Big Red head to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Sunday, March 10th.