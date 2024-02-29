Nebraska Vs. Ohio State Game Thread

Time: 5:30pm CST

Location: Columbus, OH

TV: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Thursday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.

Welcome back, folks! Tonight we have the first of the last three games for the Huskers this regular season. It’s Ohio State for those of you playing at home. A team that fired it’s coach a couple of weeks ago and has been on a big of a run since then. They beat #2 Purdue right after Jake Diebler took over the program. Since then they got beat by Minnesota on the Road and then beat Michigan State at home.

Hopefully the Huskers can take their four game winning streak to Columbus and take home a win. Making their NCAA Tournament resume a bit more padded.