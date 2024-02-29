Recapping Nebraska Basketball vs Ohio State, Football’s Chasing 3: Live Tonight at 9pm CST

This go-around on the Five Heart Podcast, Greg and Minnie discuss the Nebraska men’s basketball game that would have concluded by show time. The Huskers are in Columbus, OH to take on an Ohio State University, which has seen a change of luck since they fired their head coach.

After the game against the Buckeyes, the men only have two regular season games remaining.

The Husker WBB team has one regular season game remaining, a road game Sunday against Illinois. Nebraska beat the Illini by eight points ack on January 11 and have won three in a row and five of their seven contests in February.

And I don’t know if you’re up to speed on the Chasing 3 YouTube series, but a recent episode shed some light on Nash Hutmacher’s return to wrestling, signing day and move-in day, Ty Robinson’s decision to return to Nebraska for his final year, and cooking with the freshmen!