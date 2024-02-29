HUSKERS SOFTBALL Home Opener Is Here!: Previewing the Big Red Invitational

Huskers softball is making its home debut on Friday evening and going for it in the often-questionable weather of early March was not an accident. When it was pointed out scheduling the opener for this weekend was aggressive, Coach Rhonda Revelle just smiled and said, “I know, but look. We dialed it up, just dialed it up.”

She went on to say they really did want to get on their home field as fast as they could and as far as weather was concerned, they scheduled Creighton in February one year, everyone said she was crazy, and it ended up being 76 degrees. With a twinkle in her eye, she added, “So, I said, you know what? If I can just manifest it far enough out, we can make it happen. So, let’s make it happen.”

Did Rhonda’s force of will change the weather? I don’t know for sure, but with sun and temps of 65-75 expected this weekend, I wouldn’t bet against it.

Last weekend, the Huskers lost back-to-back heartbreakers Friday in games they led to San Diego State in extra innings and then, even more crushing, giving up a 4-run lead to UCLA to fall 9-8 in the bottom of the 7th. In a division where all six opponents played in the NCAA tourney the previous season, there were no breaks. Up the next day was #23 Oregon.

When asked what or how the team and coaches react after losses like that but have to hop right back into the fire, here was how Revelle responded:

“I think any time you’re that close and you don’t win, you can take it one of two ways, I mean it kind of comes from your philosophy in life, right? The cup’s either half full or half empty. And really, what I’m messaging them is we’re THIS close.”

She went on to point out there’s definitely work, some hard, to be done to close that gap. But they’re that close.

Pretty much echoed what I had taken away from the weekend when challenged with battle-tested ranked competition after the loss of Jordy Bahl.

They can play with these girls.

MARY NUTTER COLLEGIATE CLASSIC RESULTS

San Diego St. 3 HUSKERS 2 (8 inn.)

#19 UCLA 9 HUSKERS 8

HUSKERS 6 #23 Oregon 0

#20 Utah 9 HUSKERS 5

HUSKERS 6 Cal State Fullerton 3

Time for last weekend’s Good, Bad and Ugly. The Ugly is fairly obvious, but it didn’t define the weekend.

GOOD - After having to play catch-up in every game in New Mexico, the Huskers put a hard reverse on that trend by getting up early on every opponent.

UGLY - Unfortunately, they had trouble holding leads with San Diego St, UCLA and Utah all coming back to win, the latter two after trailing by 4 and 5 runs, respectively, but-

GOOD - -as stated above, the Huskers showed they can play with these teams. A pre-season #18 ranking made prior to Bahl’s injury may not be too far off the mark without her if a few things here and there are tightened up.

GOOD - This Nebraska squad refuses to stay down and proved their resiliency again with not only the victory over Oregon after the UCLA comeback, but also a 6-3 win over Fullerton after losing a 5-run lead against Utah.

Oh quickly, here’s a couple more GOOD’s:

Billie Andrews was the Big 10 Player of the Week, and -

Billie Andrews was the frickin’ NCAA Player of the Week!

This week's Player of the Week is @billieandrews of @HuskerSoftball!

As for appearing so dialed in at the plate over the weekend, she credited studying lots of film of the pitchers and having a pretty good idea of what they’d be throwing her “and then just going in there with an aggressive mentality and attacking what I want.” Basically, knowing what she wants, knowing what they’re throwing and just attacking that.

Good plan - it worked.

BIG RED INVITATIONAL

THINGS TO LOOK FOR:

Can Husker bats stay hot against a 13-2 Missouri squad with a 1.43 team ERA?

Can Husker starters with a 3.87 ERA and opponents hitting .345 against them get off to better starts against two opponents with hot bats hitting .285 and .290 respectively.

Is this the weekend the Huskers finally put it all together staking themselves to early leads and holding them? If yes, they could find themselves getting a few votes in the next poll.

Can Billie and company put some big numbers up on a struggling Wichita staff who they knocked around a little in last year’s regional including the 9-inning thriller which eliminated the Shockers and ended their 2023 season.?

GAME INFO

Schedule: (All times CST)

Fri, March 1 - Wichita St. 5:30 p.m.

Sat, March 2 - Wichita St. 1:30 p.m.

Sat, March 2 - #14 Missouri 4 p.m.

Sun, March 3 - #14 Missouri 1:30 p.m.

Location: Bowlin Stadium - Lincoln, NE

Surface: Natural grass, dirt infield.

TV/Streaming: Streaming on the B1G+ app. (Pay service, subscriptions are available for as low as $9.99/mo for Nebraska sports or $39.99/yr for softball)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network. You can listen for free at Husker Audio - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website (huskers.com)

Weather: March 1st - 3rd in Lincoln. High of 64 Friday, likely cooling off around sunset possibly to the low 50’s, high 40’s. High of 71 on Saturday again cooling some at sunset. High around 77 Sunday but windy out of the north.

This weather is a small victory for all before the 1st pitch is thrown.

THE OPPONENTS

WICHITA STATE (7-3)

Wichita State, who received one vote in the coaches’ poll, brings a 7-3 record into this weekend. Each of the Shockers’ three losses are to ranked teams (Clemson, Auburn and Arkansas), and WSU also has two wins against ranked opponents (South Carolina and Arkansas).

The Shockers are batting .285 as a team while averaging 5.4 runs per game. Wichita State entered the week ranked 22nd nationally in home runs per game (1.30). The Shocker pitching staff has a 4.67 ERA while allowing 5.0 runs per contest.

PLAYER TO WATCH

CC Wong, a first-year transfer from Grand Canyon, has been one of the nation’s top hitters in the first month of the season. Wong is batting .548 with 17 hits, 10 runs, five home runs and 13 RBIs, leading the Shockers in each of those categories. Nationally, Wong entered the week ranked fifth in on-base percentage (.650), eighth in slugging percentage (1.129), 10th in home runs per game (0.50) and 11th in batting average (.548).

#14 MISSOURI (13-2)

Missouri is off to an impressive start this season, as the Tigers are 13-2 and bring a No. 14 ranking into this weekend. Missouri started 10-0 before going 3-2 last week at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Tigers lost to San Diego State and No. 22 Baylor last week, and they own victories over ranked opponents Utah and Clemson. Nebraska and Missouri share three common opponents (Cal State Fullerton, San Diego State and Utah). The Huskers went 1-2 against that trio while Missouri went 2-1.

Missouri is batting .290 as a team while averaging 5.0 runs per game. The Tigers entered the week ranked 23rd nationally in doubles (25). Defensively, Missouri is allowing just 1.7 runs per game while posting a 1.43 ERA that ranked 12th nationally entering the week. The Tigers also ranked among the national leaders in shutouts (19th, 4) and fielding percentage (18th, .980).

THE PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

#6 BILLIE ANDREWS • SS

#18 PEYTON CODY • DP

#24 AVA BREDWELL • C

#3 BELLA BACON • 1B

#29 SAMANTHA BLAND • LF

#7 SYDNEY GRAY • 3B

#33 EMERSON COPE • P

#19 CAITLYNN NEAL • RF

#27 BROOKE ANDREWS • CF

#66 KATELYN CANEDA • 2B

