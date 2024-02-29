Thursday Flakes: February 29th, Airport Lounges and Monarch Butterflies

As some of you may know, I have started a business in Mexico where I’m opening a travel agency that involves me planning and organizing day trips and overnight trips from Guadalajara. My first trip was last weekend to the Mexican state of Michoacan. We visited 4 Magic Towns or ‘Pueblos Magicos (Tzintzuntzan, Patzcuaro, Angangueo and Tlalpujahua) on the trip as well as stopping at the famous Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary to observe the the monarch butterfly colonies there. That was definitely the highlight of the trip and I recommend everyone experience this phenomenon at least once in your life.

Two More Nebraska Commits Bring Home State Titles | Wrestling | Corn Nation

This past weekend, two more Husker commits competed at their state championships. After all three won the week before, two more won state titles, making Nebraska commits 5-for-5 in bring home state gold this year with just two more known commits to go. This coming weekend, Marco Christiansen will be competing at the Minnesota State Championships at 189 pounds, making him likely a future 197-pounder for Nebraska.

Giving It My All | Wrestling | Huskers.com

I’ve never been one to feel overly satisfied, at least when it comes to my athletic career as a wrestler. When I won a gold medal at the 2023 U20 Pan-Am Championships last year in Chile, it was a cool moment and something I’ll always remember and be proud of. To be honest with you, it’s been my greatest accomplishment so far in my wrestling career, but I’m still not satisfied

Baseball Preview: College of Charleston | Baseball | Huskers.com

•Every game of this weekend’s four-game set at College of Charleston can be seen on FloBaseball. Fans can also listen to Dave Gustafson and Ben McLaughlin call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and Android devices.

Huskers Host Big Red Invitational This Weekend | Softball | Huskers.com

The Nebraska softball team plays its first home games this weekend when the Cornhuskers welcome Wichita State and Missouri to Bowlin Stadium for a three-team round-robin Big Red Invitational. The tournament begins with a single game on Friday followed by three games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.

12 of the Best Places to Visit in the USA in 2024 | Travel | Lonely Planet

Whether you’re a nature lover looking for wide open spaces and snow-covered peaks or a culture fiend who can’t get enough of museums and galleries, the USA has something for you. To help stem the overwhelm of options, these are our 12 favorite places to visit in the USA in 2024.

The Best Time To Go To Prague | Travel | Lonely Planet

It’s no surprise, then, that Prague has evolved into one of the continent’s most-popular destinations, and much of its medieval charm can quickly evaporate on a hot day in summer when those pretty backstreets are choked with thousands of other people. Fortunately, it’s possible to time your visit in order to experience some of the city’s magic for yourself.

13 of the Best Things To Do in London | Travel | Lonely Planet

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or coming back for more, London serves up so many options that it can be hard to know where to start. It’s easy to fill days or even weeks taking advantage of free entry at the city’s top art galleries and museums, learning about the rich and complex history, and seeing live bands and captivating West End shows. If you have the time – and budget – almost anything is possible in London. To help you whittle down the options, here are the top experiences in London that you won’t want to miss.

TSA Precheck Travelers No Longer Have to Show Identification At These Airports | Travel | Travel Pulse

“The agents working at the TSA PreCheck and Clear lines told me to use a new special lane for biometrics that allowed me to skip ahead of both the regular PreCheck and the separate Clear lanes,” Clint Henderson, the managing editor of The Points Guy travel website, wrote in a post about the new development. “After one minute, the TSA agent waved me over. I simply showed my face in front of a camera, and the agent told me to go ahead to the screening machines. There was no wait.”

Americans Leading Surge in Travel Demand to Paris Ahead of Summer Olympics | Travel | Travel Pulse

The U.S. is driving much of the demand to France this summer, accounting for a whopping 23.8 percent of bookings during the Olympic period in Paris. There’s a big drop-off behind the U.S., where top origin countries include Canada (6 percent), the United Kingdom (5.8 percent), Japan (5.4 percent) and Spain (5.2 percent), Sojern found.

You Can Now Play ‘Deal or No Deal’ on Some Holland America Line Ships | Travel | Travel Pulse

During the game, a host invites travelers on stage to deal for cash. The audience can also play along for a chance to win prizes, including a free cruise. The interactive experience will occur once or twice per voyage, depending on the ship, on either the World Stage or in the Rolling Stone Lounge. The cruise line is partnering with TimePlay, an entertainment software company, to bring the game to its vessels. “Deal or No Deal” is available on more than 85 ships around the world.

This Airline Launched a Flight With a Mystery Destination | Travel | Travel + Leisure

SAS sold tickets for the flight exclusively to members of the airline’s frequent flyer loyalty program, EuroBonus. Instead of money, travelers needed to redeem 30,000 miles for a seat. The trip will depart from Copenhagen on April 5th and return back to Copenhagen on April 8th. Travelers are only provided a clue that the flight will last “a few hours”, and the exact location of the destination will be revealed at some point during the flight through an announcement.

Bali Just Implemented a Tourist Tax | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The new tax, which travelers can pay online on the Love Bali site before going, will cost 150,000 Rupiah ($9.61), according to officials. Travelers who don’t pay in advance can pay at a cashless bank counter upon arrival at the airport or harbor. “Hopefully this can trigger the revival of the tourism industry and the tourism and creative activities involved,” officials said in a statement when the tax was first announced, adding the tax would help “make tourism more maintained and sustainable.”

Best Airport Lounges in the World | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

With innovative lounges opening all the time, a definitive list of the world’s best airline lounges will never be static, but there are undoubtedly some that are vastly better than others. Without further ado, here are eight excellent business- and first-class lounges around the world that beautifully complement or even enhance passengers’ in-flight experience.

This Year’s Top Spring Break Trends | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

While this year’s spring breakers are following certain past patterns of sunny escapes, new trends have also emerged—including increased interest in cruises, international journeys, and solar eclipse trips. As always, some travelers are intentionally planning around popular destinations and dates in order to find better deals and uncharted experiences.

What Happens If Someone Dies on a Plane | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

According to IATA’s guidelines, cabin crew should perform CPR until one of the following conditions is met: breathing and circulation resumes, it becomes unsafe to continue (for example, due to severe turbulence or difficulty landing), all rescuers are too exhausted to continue, the aircraft has landed and care is transferred to emergency medical services, or if the person is presumed dead.

South Korea Digital Nomad Visa: Everything You Need to Know | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

South Korea’s “workation visa” was officially launched by the country’s Ministry of Justice on January 1, and is currently operating on a trial basis. The visa lasts for one year and may be renewed for an additional year following its expiration, according to the Korean Culture and Information Service. Previously, most tourists were limited to 90 day stays.

Khiva: The Silk Road City Most Tourists Miss | Travel | BBC

Once an important oasis welcomed by weary travelers – and equally feared for its reputation for ruthless slave trading – Khiva is undeservedly overshadowed by Bukhara and Samarkand.

Why India’s Wildly Remote Islands Are Trending | Travel | BBC

India’s coral islands of Lakshadweep piqued tourists’ interest after Prime Minister Modi visited last month. But can the islands’ fragile environment handle the growth in tourism?

The US Pepper That Was Nearly Lost | Travel | BBC

Once grown almost solely by enslaved people, the fish pepper was nearly lost forever until a chance find in a freezer revived the plant and it’s now more popular than ever.

