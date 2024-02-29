Nebraska Baseball Weekend Preview: College of Charleston

Series Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) at College of Charleston (7-0)

Location: CofC Baseball Stadium at Patriots Point, Charleston, SC

Dates: Thursday, February 29th-Sunday, March 3rd

Times (all CST): Feb. 29nd @ 1pm, Mar 1st @ 3pm, Mar 2nd @ 5pm, Mar 3rd @ 12pm

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (5th season, 101-78-1) & Chad Holbrook (7th season, 391-215)

TV/Stream: FloBaseball($)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

College of Charleston (CofC) head coach Chad Holbrook is a name some CWS fans may remember from the South Carolina teams that won back to back National Titles in 2010 (the final Rosenblatt year) and 2011 (the first year at TDAP). He won the award for top assistant coach in the country in 2010, and in 2013 was selected to take over the South Carolina job as the head coach stepped down to be Athletic Director.

Holbrook went 199-105 in 5 years at USC, but missed the NCAA tournament in 2 of his last 3 years. He decided to step down after the 2017 season. He was quickly contacted by the athletic director down the road at CofC. In fact there were lawsuits that he was contacted too quickly, as CofC still had a baseball coach when he was allegedly offered the job.

Since taking over in 2018, Holbrook has compiled a 191-108 record at CofC, and won the Colonial Athletic Association regular season crown in 2022, but were upset in the tournament and missed the NCAA. The Cougars had some success prior to Holbrook, reaching the NCAA tournament 7 times from 2004-2015. Their biggest moment was advancing to the 2014 Super Regionals by upsetting nationally ranked Florida, featuring a freshman Pete Alonso.

Pitching Probables

Game 1: RHP Drew Christo (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. LHP Hayden Thomas (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Brett Sears (1-0, 0.79 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Brink (2-0, 0.75 ERA)

Game 3: LHP Will Walsh (0-0, 5.19 ERA) vs. RHP Aiden Hunter (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game 4: LHP Caleb Clark (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. LHP Connor Campbell (2-0, 0.66 ERA)

Same starters this weekend in South Carolina.



After having some reported injury issues for opening weekend, Drew Christo is coming off the best outing of his Husker career. 6 innings while giving up 1 earned run and only 1 walk. He is taking to the Rob Childress plan of attack as well as almost anyone on the roster. Unless that person is named Brett Sears. Sears is still riding his heater that started in summer ball last year, and has a 0.79 ERA to show for it. Could this 2 headed ace match up with Kaminska and Olson from 2023?

Will Walsh has always been more of a fly ball pitcher than most Huskers. However, his groundouts still always around 40% of his outs. This year however, he has 16 fly outs, vs only 2 groundouts. He needs to fix that ratio to get back on track. Caleb Clark has shown a better ability to get out of a jam than last year, but usually has a letdown an inning later. It would be nice to get him to where he can start midweek games with some success for 4-5 innings and still make an appearance for a couple innings on a weekend.

CofC is leading off the series with freshman lefty Hayden Thomas. He has pitched 2 innings in a 15-3 blowout of Marshall. He pitched 2 innings of shutout ball and struck out 1. Thomas throws a mid-80s fastball with a curve and slider. Sophmore Jared Brink is the Friday night starter for the Cougars. So far he has thrown 12 innings and allowed only 1 run. He has 11 strikeouts already, but is also prone to walks, with 6 so far.

Junior Aidan Hunter is converting from being mainly a reliever last year, after transferring from South Carolina. He made 26 appearances last year, including 2 starts and had 2 saves as well. He’s struck out 9 batters through 11 innings in 2024. Connor Campbell, a graduate student, is the top returning starter for the Cougars. He has a career 3.71 ERA and has made 28 career starts with a 15-6 record. He has 8 Ks in a team leading 13.2 innings.

College of Charleston Scouting Report

CofC had an offense that was right about the middle of every offensive category in the CAA conference. They have better numbers this year pretty much across the board, but have only played Youngstown State and Marshall, neither of which are the 1927 Yankees.

Former Virginia Tech and South Carolina transfer Kevin Madden is playing third base and hitting .512 this season with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs. Another grad student, utility man Trotter Harlan, is the team’s top returning power hitter. The 2nd team all conference performer hit 10 home runs and had 51 RBIs last season. He’s hitting .308 with 2 home runs and 8 RBIs currently.

First baseman and RHP Cole Mathis has had a slower start to the season after an all conference season last year. He’s hitting .240 with 1 home run thus far after batting .330 with 20 doubles and 9 home runs while driving in 51 RBIs last season. He was also 5-1 on the mound in 10 starts with a 3.45 ERA. He has yet to appear on the mound in 2024.

A year after having one of the top defenses in the CAA, the Cougars are right back at the top this year, with a .977 fielding percentage.

Series History

Nebraska owns a 4-2 record against the College of Charleston. Nebraska swept the last series at Haymarket Park in 2017 by a combined score of 22-4, after being swept a year earlier in a series at CofC. Jake Hohensee, Derek Burkamper, and Jake Myers all picked up wins. Scott Schreiber and Ben Miller both bashed homers. Times were good.