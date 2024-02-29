The Ohio State Preview - Part Deux

The Ohio State Preview

Date: Thursday, February 29th

Location: Columbus, OH

Record: 16-12 (6-11 Big Ten Conference)

Head Coach: Jake Diebler (Interim)

Previous Matchup: Nebraska 83 Ohio State 69

Preview:

(Via Huskers.com)

Under interim coach Jake Diebler, Ohio State is 16-12 on the season following Sunday’s win over Michigan State. Diebler had been on the Buckeye coaching staff for five years, serving as associate head coach the past two seasons before he was promoted on Feb. 14.

Behind a career-high performance from Rienk Mast, Nebraska posted an 83-69 win over Ohio State on Jan. 23. Mast hit 13-of-17 shots from the field, including 6-of-8 behind the 3-point line en route to a career-high 34 point, 10-rebound, four-assist effort. Mast had 21 points in the second half on 9-of-10 shooting as his 34-point night topped his previous career high of 30 set in the 2023 MVC Tournament.

Nebraska shot nearly 50 percent from the field and hit 14 3-pointers, including four by C.J. Wilcher, who came off the bench and added 16 points and three assists. Brice Williams gave NU a trio of double-figure nights with 14 points and seven rebounds. Nebraska dished out 19 assists and had just six turnovers in the win.

OSU is keyed by a trio of sophomores who returned after playing significant roles in 2022-23. Bruce Thornton leads the Buckeye attack, as he is averaging 16.2 points and 4.2 assists per outing while posting a 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio. Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 13.7 ppg and 4.4 rebounds per game while Felix Okpara is at 6.1 ppg along with team highs in both rebounds per game (6.2 rpg) and blocked shots (2.3 bpg). Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle has given the Buckeyes an elite shooting threat as he is averaging 14.2 ppg while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range. He did not play in Sunday’s game due to an injury but is expected back for Thursday’s game.