Wrestling: Two More Nebraska Commits Bring Home State Titles

This past weekend, two more Husker commits competed at their state championships. After all three won the week before, two more won state titles, making Nebraska commits 5-for-5 in bring home state gold this year with just two more known commits to go.

Class of 2024

Colin McAlister

Mill Valley HS, Kansas

Set to step on campus this next fall, Colin McAlister went out on a high note in winning his second Kansas Class 6A State Championship. Wrestling at 165 this year, McAlister finished the year with a 51-1 record. He recorded two pins at state in under a minute and scored an 8-0 major in the final.

6A boys



An 8-0 victory and a second title for Mill Valley’s Colin McAlister over Everett Joyce of Maize. 51 wins on the season for the future Nebraska Cornhusker. #KSHSAACovered pic.twitter.com/DLMuFsaQdw — Dylan Sherwood (@DSherwoodSJ) February 25, 2024

As for lineup fit, with Nebraska’s depth at its middle weights like 157, 165 and 174 going into next season, it’s likely McAlister redshirts. He could compete then for the open spot at 165 after Bubba Wilson’s graduation in 2025, but the competition will be fierce with a number of talented contenders.

Class of 2025

Kody Routledge

Edmond North HS, Okla.

In Oklahoma, Husker commit Kody Routledge won his first 6A State Championship after finishing fourth as a freshman and third a year ago. Routledge broke through and got the 4-3 decision win over a tough Landyn Sommer, a senior committed to Oklahoma who is ranked #11 nationally at 157 pounds.

Edmond North junior Kody Routledge, a Nebraska commit, beats Stillwater senior and OU signee Landyn Sommer 4-3 for the Class 6A 157-pound title. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/aQtZJhMyyx — Nick Sardis (@nick_sardis) February 25, 2024

A junior who is ranked #4 nationally at 157 pounds, Routledge will have the shot to be a two-timer in Oklahoma next season before coming to Lincoln for the 2025-26 season.

Much like McAlister, Routledge will come into a middle-weight room that will include Antrell Taylor, Ethan Stiles, Weston Dalton, Jagger Condomitti and McAlister, among others. He’ll likely take a redshirt but is certainly talented enough to compete for a starting spot as a redshirt freshman in 2026-27 at 157 or 165.

Who’s Up Next?

That leaves only two known Husker commits left to compete in their state tournaments, both from the class of 2024.

This coming weekend, Marco Christiansen will be competing at the Minnesota State Championships at 189 pounds, making him likely a future 197-pounder for Nebraska.

The following weekend (March 8-10), Omar Ayoub out of Ohio will have a chance to win his third state title. Wrestling at 138 pounds, Ayoub is ranked #7 in the country and is #63 on the class of 2024 Big Board.