Wednesday Flakes Brings You A Husker Superfan, CBB Upsets, & Hayek

Meet the Husker Super Fan and his super fans - Flatwater Free Press

If you’ve attended a Husker athletic contest, you’ve probably seen – or heard – Kevin Coleman. He's a fixture at games and matches.

Nebraska Football Recruiting Chase Loftin sets visit date with Huskers

A top in-state recruit has set his visit date with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Checking Nebraska basketball's NCAA Tournament resume with three regular season games remaining

After a pair of wins last week, where do things stand for Nebraska basketball? Let's dive in.

Nebraska wrestling closes out dual play with a 26-9 win over Arizona State | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Nebraska wrestling traveled to Tempe, Arizona on Sunday to take on the Sun Devils for the final dual of the season. Despite a shaky start, the Huskers were able to

Mark Pope and BYU Cougars win at Kansas Jayhawks Basketball - A Sea Of Blue

BYU goes on a 10-2 run to end the game and defeat Kansas.

Longhorns earn 81-69 win at Texas Tech, silencing a raucous Red Raider crowd - On3

Tuesday night's contest was the final scheduled men's basketball game between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Was UCLA the best move for former Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy? | FOX Sports

Eric Bieniemy's move to UCLA disappointed Skip Bayless, but Keyshawn Johnson is a fan of the move.

FSU vs. ACC Lawsuit: Latest filing is ACC's brief in opposition to FSU's motion to dismiss or stay in N.C.

Fans evacuate Assembly Hall during Indiana Basketball's game against Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball fans were forced to evacuate Tuesday night’s game versus Wisconsin at Assembly Hall with the sides level on 54 points with 10:06 remaining in the game.

Washington State football coaches taking pay cut, Kirk Schulz says

Budget to be presented in March at Regents meeting

The Slow, Painful Death of Sports Twitter Under Elon Musk

Will Leitch writes that sports Twitter, once an essential and joyous gathering place, has become a wasteland under Elon Musk.

Why This College Is Offering Scholarships in Cornhole

Winthrop University has pursued several nontraditional sports, including cornhole, disc golf, and esports, as a way to recruit students beyond its region.

Three reasons why WKU joining the MAC makes sense for both parties - Hustle Belt

The MAC is set to add UMass as a 13th full-time member in 2025. More expansion could be on the way. Is WKU next?

Hayek and the End of Truth | AIER

On January 30, 1933, young Friedrich August von Hayek, then teaching at the London School of Economics, watched in horror as Hitler became Chancellor of Germany.

A Rescue Report From Mount Washington Pulls No Punches

Officials in New Hampshire chastised a careless hiker who ascended the peak amid dangerous conditions and then called for rescue

Office Space Reminds Us We Shouldn't Mourn Office Culture

Thanks to Mike Judge's Office Space, celebrating its 25th anniversary, those without offices these days can easily remember what we're not missing.

Lord Jacob Rothschild: Financier dies aged 87

In a statement on Monday, his family called Lord Rothschild "a towering presence in many peoples' lives".

Wendy’s betrays spicy nugget lovers everywhere and will introduce surge pricing - The Verge

Wendy’s is planning to test “dynamic pricing” in 2025, which will raise the prices of menu items depending on how busy the restaurant is.

Firefighters battle wind-blown blaze northeast of North Platte | Nebraska Examiner

Firefighters battle the wind-blown Betty's Way Fire northeast of North Platte that has destroyed two homes and several outbuildings.

