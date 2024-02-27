CN Reacts Survey Results - Will MBB Make the NCAA Tourney And Softball

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

These are the results of last week’s survey!

The question, the answer, and then a point or two.

- Do you think Nebraska men’s basketball will make the NCAA Tournament?

Yes

No

I asked this before the Minnesota blowout at PBA.

What I’d really like to know is - WHO are the 7% that don’t think we’ll make the Big Dance? Why would you have that opinion? Or are you just contrarians?

- Are you going to pay attention to Nebraska softball this season?

Yes

No

No because of the Jordy Bahl injury.

Well, at least 12% of you are honest. The good news is - there’s a decent percentage paying attention to softball.

The bad news is - Bahl’s injury hurts the attention the softball team is getting. That’s unfortunate for a lot of reasons, but the biggest one I can think of is “Wow. How much pressure can you put on one young person?”