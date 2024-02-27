Corn Flakes: Dunk Contest and Beach Volleyball in February

Happy Tuesday!

I spent the weekend in Minneapolis celebrating my son’s birthday at the Mall of America. It was a good time! I decided that me being in Minnesota when Nebraska was playing Minnesota was the key to the win for both the men and the women’s basketball teams.

You. Are. Welcome.

Another cool thing that happened this weekend was the halftime dunk contest that the Husker football players did. That look super fun and I like the intermingling of the sports teams across the seasons.

In case you missed it:

Also, this Nebraska weather has been unreal. Yesterday the Nebraska volleyball team was able to play their beach matches outdoors. In Nebraska. In February.

now this is beach weather! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/xWkovuM7I5 — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) February 26, 2024

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Shine in First Ever Outdoor Home Matches - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Potts Earns Seventh Big Ten Freshman Honor - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule nearly loses head as dunk contest prop - On3

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule nearly lost his head when a football player used him as a prop in a dunk contest, skying over him.

As praise builds, Huskers look to what's next: "We're not in our best form yet"

Husker hoops knows they can't stop in place. "You can't exhale right now."

Every Husker on a United Football League roster - Yahoo Sports

Big Ten Football: Nebraska lands at No. 10 in early power rankings

The Nebraska Cornhuskers head into year two under head coach Matt Rhule. It is a big year for the program, setting the table for the future.

Nebraska beach volleyball plays first-ever outdoor match and has new player

It's a season of firsts for the Nebraska beach volleyball team. The Huskers have their first-ever beach-only player, and also played an outdoor match for the first time.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Michigan State takes a step back, Nebraska holds strong - NBC Sports

Things are getting tight as the Big Ten men’s regular season winds down.

