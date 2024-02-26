Nebraska Had a Helluva Weekend! - Everything Is Copacetic! - Join us tonight at 8 PM Central!

Nebraska sports had an excellent weekend. Nebraska men’s basketball had a very dominant win over the Minnesota Gophers and it solidified Fred Hoiberg’s position as Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Will he get it or not? Who knows, but he deserves it.

But up until the game against Minnesota, Ben Johnson from Minnesota was another great candidate.

The Football players had a dunk contest at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Minnesota, and WHEN is the last time we had athletes showing off their talents at another athletic event?

The baseball team went 3-1 with a series win over Grand Canyon University.

Men’s track and field finished second in the Big Ten.

Women finished 8th.

Nebraska softball (8-6) finished with a 2-3 record in the tournament while playing three ranked teams and five teams that made the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

And look at all this stuff from the athletic department notes after the men’s basketball win against Minnesota:

Nebraska improved to 20-8 on the season, matching its best 28-game start in the Big Ten era (also 2017-18).It is the seventh time Nebraska has won 20-or-more games in the regular season (also 1919-20, 1977-78, 1965-66, 1990-91, 1992-93 and 2017-18).

* Nebraska tied a school record with its 17th home win, which had been done three other times in school history. Nebraska is 17-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season.

*-Nebraska has now won 10 Big Ten games, marking only the third time since joining the conference that NU has reached double figures in conference wins.

*-Nebraska held Minnesota to a season-low 55 points as its previous low was 58 at San Francisco on Nov. 26. Minnesota entered Sunday’s game averaging 76.7 points per game.

*-Nebraska has won four straight Big Ten games by at least 15 points including tonight’s 18-point victory. This marks the first time Nebraska has won four straight conference games by 15 or more points since winning four straight Missouri Valley Conference games by at least 15 points in 1911-12.

*-Nebraska last won four straight conference games by double figures in 1998-99 when the Huskers won four straight Big 12 games by at least 13 points.

*-Juwan Gary posted a career high with 22 points, betting his previous career high of 20 on two other occasions. Gary also had a career-high four 3-pointers, topping his previous best of three on two other occasions.

*-Nebraska is 15-0 this season when holding opponents under 70 points and has won 19 straight dating back to last season.