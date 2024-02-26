Billie Andrews Becomes the 2nd Straight Husker To Be Named Big 10 Softball Player of the Week!

Billie Andrews was named the Big Ten Softball Player of the Week Monday following an outstanding performance at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this past weekend. Andrews was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time in her career, while a Husker won the award for the second straight week.

Andrews pounded her way through their five-team bracket which included three currently ranked teams - and all five having participated in last year’s NCAA tournament. Once she was done denting softballs, she had gone 13-21 for .619 average and bashed a double, 4 home runs, 6 RBI’s and 8 runs scored thus participating in almost half the team’s scoring.

The competition included 30 teams, nine of them ranked. Billie led the entire group in HR’s and slugging% (1.238) and finished 3rd in batting average and runs scored. She hit all four of her homers against the three ranked teams they faced - UCLA, Oregon (2) and Utah. She was 10-13 batting in those three games.

She and the Huskers will see their first home action in the Big Red Invitational at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, NE, beginning this Friday, March 1 at 5:30pm.

Nebraska Cornhuskers