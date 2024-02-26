Monday Meanderings of a Nebraska Baseball Fan: Grand Canyon Split

A Good Series Win for Nebraska

I have to admit that when I watched things unfold Friday night while watching the game with family in Lucas, Texas, I was in a bit of disbelief. How had Nebraska outscored a 4-0 Grand Canyon team 18-3 in the first two games? Grand Canyon didn’t get those wins against cold weather patsies or NAIA teams. Nebraska was putting it together in all aspects of the game and basically kicked butt and took names.

Then came Saturday, and a game with the intensity level of one against Creighton, or Iowa, or Texas, and Grand Canyon fought back for a win. The Antelopes are a solid baseball team and have a lot of pride. They were not going to roll over, and were most likely very embarrassed by what happened to them the first two games. Of course, Nebraska was not going to back down either. Thus, there was a tension in the air throughout the game, one that went back and forth until GCU secured the 7-5 victory. Coach Bolt remarked in his postgame comments that the team did not play well in any of the three aspects of the game, as was most indicative when they left bases loaded twice late in the game as Big Red hitters struck out.

Nebraska won the game on Sunday – and the series – despite blowing an 8-1 lead. There is a resilience and a toughness emerging with this team, and one of the great things about baseball is that most players get a shot at redemption at some point. Jalen Worthley, who had a miserable performance against Texas Tech last week, came in and shut down the Antelopes for three innings to get the win. Kyle Perry, who gave up three hits and two runs against Oklahoma came in and closed out the 10-8 Cornhusker victory.

The Cornhuskers sit at 4-3 in their start to the 2024 season. It is still early and the team is still working to get its legs under them. The identify that is emerging is of a team that is going to run, play small ball and be aggressive at the plate, while the pitching staff is going to work very hard to throw quality pitches and be aggressive as well. Teams tend to take on the personality of their coach and this one is starting to look more and more like Will Bolt and Rob Childress every time out.

Need a Slump-buster

Every hitter goes through a slump, sometimes more than once a season. They are unpredictable and you hope that it doesn’t happen when the team is playing big games. Timing is everything, and right now it is tough to watch Gabe Swansen without feeling a pain in your heart. The power hitter from Johnston, Iowa smacked 18 home runs last season as well as 11 doubles and 57 RBI. He’s a banger and an important offensive weapon, but he is off to a nightmare start this year.

When he was benched for the last two games this weekend, he had 13 at-bats and one hit, translating to a .077 batting average. He has not had an extra-base hit, nor has he driven in a run. I do recall his freshman year when he was used as a pinch hitter, he made very solid contact but was not “hitting them where they ain’t.” Right now, it’s a confidence issue and all good hitters eventually find a way out of his slump. If this team is going to succeed, Gabe Swansen has to contribute.

A Little Bit of Extracurricular Activity

It’s pretty hard to comment on the dust-up that took place at the end of the game on Saturday night without being in the ballpark to see it. Apparently GCU Head Coach Gregg Wallis had something to say to Will Bolt when the coaching staffs shook hands that was overheard by a Nebraska player, and it went from there. Emotions get the better of teams when there is a high level of intensity in the game, which Coach Bolt confirmed was the case in that one.

Heck back in the day there were some good old flare-ups when catcher John Gross brought an edge to team, especially in games against Creighton where there was always electricity when the two teams faced off. One game in particular there was literally electricity as I remember the fiery Gross challenging all-comers with lightning in the sky to the west. I’m not saying that fighting, throwing some punches, or some pushing and shoving is part of the game. It isn’t. But in any competitive environment it can become very difficult to keep a handle on the emotions of everyone involved.

Before I get to my point, a couple of qualifiers. Bench jockeying or heckling has been a part of the game of baseball for generations. Needling the opponent and trying to disrupt by getting under a player’s skin has been accepted for years, though at different levels there have been lines drawn that you aren’t supposed to step over. Keep it clean and don’t personalize has been a general rule of thumb. The other thing, one of those famous unwritten rules of baseball, is don’t show someone up. Don’t embarrass someone or rub it in.

What led to the emotions that took over last night was a violation of the second point I just made: pitchers showing up hitters. This is actually a relatively new phenomenon as it used to be the pitcher would get a big strikeout and acting like he’d been there before, and walk off the mound to the dugout. Then eventually a few of them stared down the batter after strike three, and now we see some of them pumping their arms, gesticulating to get the crowd fired up, and barking at the other team.

On Friday night, Nebraska starter Brett Sears got warned by an umpire for his animated behavior. Sears obviously gets pumped up when he gets a strikeout to end an inning, but without first-hand knowledge of what he is actually saying or saying it to, it’s difficult to say whether the warning was warranted. I don’t think pitchers need to be that demonstrative, again, act like you’ve been there before. However, in a lot of sports intimidation has become part of the game.

What was definitely over the top, at least according to various witnesses, was Nathan Ward’s behavior at the end of the seventh. Coming into the game with bases loaded with Cornhuskers and one out, Ward proceeded to strike out both Dylan Carey and Josh Caron. He then was screaming loudly, celebrating and throwing his arms about toward his team’s dugout, prompting a warning from the umpire. The play-by-play guys said that Bolt had spoken to the umpire prior to the warning, I suppose to remind him that Sears got a warning the night before for what was mild compared to Ward’s demonstration. This isn’t the first time for Ward as you can look at his player profile on the team’s website and three pictures is of similar behavior in different games.

So, what does it all mean and is it a big deal? Well with one game remaining in the series, it certainly set things up for Sunday. Grand Canyon was embarrassed by Nebraska on Thursday and Friday. That in itself raised the temperature for the Saturday night game because the Antelopes are a proud and successful team. They came out for Game 3 with something to prove, and Coach Bolt remarked afterwards that the game was intense from the start. When the teams took the field on Sunday, there was a lot to play for and both teams played aggressive baseball, but it did not appear that anything was over the line. What we do know is that they did not go through the traditional handshake line at the end of the last game of a series, which is probably a good thing, though if a bunch of battered NHL players can shake hands after some of those playoff series that are played, a bunch of college kids should be able to make their way through it as well.

What a Disappointment!

Always more than willing to throw out fashion comments when it comes to baseball attire, did Nebraska only pack one set of uniforms for their trip to Phoenix? They wore the same red tops and white pants for the first three games. The only change was to wear pinstripe pants on Sunday. Is this it for the Big Red? No road grays? That would be too bad because they have had some very nice-looking grays in recent years. Hopefully this does not mean that those nasty black Championship Sunday unis are packed up in case of a road sweep!

By the way, Grand Canyon wore the same uniforms for the first three games and from looking at their website, they had multiple other combinations. I think both teams should have called me for my opinion!

What I Liked

Right now, many players are contributing both offensively and on the mound. There is some depth and it is enjoyable to see some of the new faces have success, as well as those that are familiar. Is there anything better than seeing a big first baseman knock one out of the park and then follow that up with a beautiful bunt single? Love it! How about Garrett Anglim gunning a guy down with an absolute laser from leftfield? Riley Silva is going to be a fan-favorite when the team plays at home in Lincoln as he is one very exciting player. Names like Ty Horn, Tucker Timmerman, Casey Daiss, Grant Cleavinger, and Evan Borst are also going to be topics of conversation as well.

A Quote to Wrap It Up

Let’s wrap this up with a quote from Grand Canyon head coach, Gregg Wallis:

“It was a great game and that’s a great team over there,” Wallis said. “This didn’t feel like game seven of the regular season, this feels like a tournament and Nebraska looks like a team that could make a regional. That’s why we scheduled a team like this, because this is going to prepare us. They are making us elevate our game and exposing some things we need to get better at.”

That sums up the weekend quite well, in my opinion.