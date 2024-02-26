Corn Flakes: Baseball, Softball and Basketball, Oh My!

It all started innocently enough...(maybe?)

The 1890 Collective posted about their latest way to raise money for Husker athletes. But, their efforts, ummm, well, fell, flat (read the replies to the tweet below...)

Now available Cornhead Jerky by 1890. Every purchase of 1890 Nebraska jerky directly supports NIL!

Available in 2 flavors – order now! https://t.co/Rm0WpBG3kS pic.twitter.com/Xd02Nt9sWG — The 1890 Initiative (@1890Initiative) February 24, 2024

What is your jerky preference??

Dave Feit: Nebraska’s Jerky Wars - All Huskers

Is competition in the jerky market good for the Huskers’ NIL efforts?

Corn Flakes

Nebraska’s Matt Rhule is entering year 2 with a clear vision — and outsiders are noticing - The Athletic

One month from Saturday, players at Nebraska will return to the practice field.

Huskers offer top ranked safety - Yahoo Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a scholarship to the top-ranked safety in the class of 2025.

Huskers Win Four Titles at Big Ten Track & Field Championships - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska track and field closed the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Saturday night in Geneva, Ohio with a runner-up team finish on the men’s side and an eighth-place finish on the women’s side behind four Husker titles.

Husker softball went 2-3 on the weekend. They lost two on Friday, won one Saturday and split the doubleheader on Sunday.

Nebraska softball drops two heartbreakers in California | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Nebraska softball was back in action again on Friday, this time in Cathedral City, California where the Huskers played their first two games in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Nebraska

Huskers shut out Oregon after losing Friday's doubleheader

The Huskers will play a doubleheader on Sunday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.

Husker Softball Recap: Nebraska 5 Utah 9 - Corn Nation

Nebraska drops yet another close game to Utah on the last day of the Mary Nutter Classic. Plays Cal State Fullerton next today

Husker Softball Recap - Nebraska 6 Cal State Fullerton 3 - Corn Nation

The Huskers finish off the weekend with a well earned win against Cal State Fullerton

—-

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Demolishes Minnesota 70-51 on Senior Day - Corn Nation

Senior Day was sweet for the Huskers

The baseball team won their first series of the year...hopefully the first of many! They won Thursday and Friday, lost Saturday and won Sunday. There appeared to be some bad blood between the two teams after Saturday’s game.

Nebraska Baseball Secures Series Over Grand Canyon University with Resilient 10-8 Victory - Corn Nation

It was a back and forth affair, but the Huskers won the series 3-1 over the perennial NCAA tournament team.

Sports!

Jen Pawol becomes the first woman to umpire a spring training game since 2007 | AP News

It took eight years but Jen Pawol made the leap from the minors to a major league game spring training contest when she umpired the Grapefruit League opener between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of The Palm Beaches on Saturday.

The Mystery and Mastery of the NBA Jump Ball - The Ringer

Basketball’s most iconic tradition is also one of its oldest and most curious events, marked by the same foggy rule interpretations, quirky styles, and chicanery that characterized the first jump balls ever tossed

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Three teams trade up to take QBs in top 10, including Steelers replacing Kenny Pickett - CBSSports.com

The uncertainly of next year's QB class causes teams to get desperate

Spring training bloopers by Tigers result in rare HR to 2B for Rays OF Kameron Misner - Yahoo Sports

The Detroit defense and official scorer were in spring training form on Sunday.

Big East: Rick Pitino, St. John’s upset No. 15 Creighton Blue Jays

Rick Pitino and St. John's pulled off an upset victory over the Creighton Blue Jays on Sunday, could it put them into the NCAA Tournament?

Ohio State upsets No. 4 Michigan State; Big Ten title chase tightens - On3

Ohio State upset No. 4 Michigan State, 6-2, Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. Michigan State is one point ahead of Wisconsin in the standings.

Then There’s This

An American Spacecraft Successfully Lands on the Moon for the First Time Since 1972 | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

After a tense touchdown process with last-minute changes, U.S.-based company Intuitive Machines received a signal from its uncrewed Odysseus lunar lander on Thursday evening