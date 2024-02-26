The Carlisle Indian School: The Extraordinary Beginning of College Football’s Greatest Underdog

This will be a series about the Carlisle Indian School football team. This is the first in the series about the school’s founding.

This is one of the best stories in college football history.

Summary:

The video transcript discusses the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, the first government-run boarding school for Native American children, established in 1879 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, by Richard Henry Pratt with the aim of assimilating Native Americans into American society through education. The school, operational from 1879 to 1918, is portrayed as part of a broader U.S. policy to deal with Native Americans by assimilating them or relegating them to reservations.

The narrative delves into Pratt’s military background, his involvement in the Indian Wars, and his subsequent assignment to Fort Marion in St. Augustine, Florida, where he experimented with assimilation methods on Native American prisoners of war. This experience convinced Pratt that education could serve as a tool for assimilating Native American children, leading to the establishment of the Carlisle School.

The transcript also covers the founding of the Carlisle Indians football team, highlighting its significance in the school’s history and American football. It narrates the team’s early years, detailing the challenges and achievements, including the recruitment of Native American children under contentious circumstances, the difficult conditions at the school, and the team’s introduction to football.

Despite initial struggles, the team gradually gains prowess, adopting the sport under Pratt’s conditions of fair play and the ambition to beat the country’s top teams. The narrative emphasizes the team’s resilience, facing and overcoming numerous obstacles, and becoming a crowd favorite, despite prejudices and a lack of resources.

The series promises to explore further the Carlisle football team’s evolution and significant contributions to college football history, including the arrival of coach Pop Warner, who would take the team to new heights.

Jon Johnston, the narrator, intends to share more college football stories, urging viewers to stay tuned for future installments.

Transcription:

The Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania opened in 1879 as the first government-run boarding school for Native American children.

The idea was to assimilate Native Americans into American society through education. The school was founded by Richard Henry Pratt. It was an operation from 1879 to 1918, 39 years.

This is the first video in a series about the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. The series will be focused on the Carlisle Indians football team.

I’m going to start with how the school was founded in the beginning of the football team. Then we’re going to discuss their first few years of football through the 1896 season. I’m Jon Johnston, and this is Hardcore College Football History.

The Carlisle Indian Industrial School was the brainchild of Captain Richard Henry Pratt. Pratt was career military. In 1861, he enlisted in an Indiana regiment during the Civil War, seeing action at the Battle of Chickamauga.

After the war ended, he ran a hardware store in Logan’s Port, Indiana for two years, then rejoined the army in March 1867. He was assigned to the 10th Cavalry, a unit composed largely of recently freed slaves and Indian scouts, and they were assigned to Fort Sill, which is in now what is Oklahoma. From The Real Americans by Sally Jenkins. The 10th Cavalry, when Pratt joined it in the summer of 1867, was engaged in the chaotic task of trying to restrain and pacify the agitated tribes of the Southern Plains in the face of encroachments from white settlers and the track-by-track advance of the railroads. The question the US government had to answer was, how to clear these tribes out of the way of colonization while still calling itself a moral nation. Policymakers arrived at a solution that seemed both simple and virtuous. The army would drive them to reservations, where missionaries would do them the favor of curing their barbarism and teach them to farm. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, the federal agency in charge of administering to the tribes, would protect and subsist them until they could be taught to cultivate the soil and subsist themselves. This doctrine would be fully formalized in 1869 when President Ulysses S. Grant enacted his “Peace Policy”. Pratt plays a part in the Red River War of 1874, the basis of which is to forcibly locate the Comanche, Kiowa, Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes onto reservations in Indian territory.

The US army succeeds largely aided by a tough winter as nearly all the tribes surrender.

As the war ended, the army considered how to punish the worst offenders. There was talk of trying them for war crimes by a military tribunal, but Grant dismissed this, stating they couldn’t be tried for war crimes when a state of war cannot exist between a nation and its wards.

The other idea was to put them up for criminal trial, but frontier justice would have prevailed, and apparently this was a bit too much even for the US army. Instead, the prisoners would be sent to a remote eastern port to be held indefinitely as prisoners of war.

72 prisoners, consisting of 33 Cheyenne men and one woman, 2 Arapahos, 27 Kiowas, 9 Comanches and 1 Caddo, were escorted by Pratt from Fort Sill Indian Territory, Oklahoma to Fort Marion in St. Augustine, Florida. He takes the prisoners of war to Florida where they are absolutely miserable. Several die within the first few days of their arrival. Malaria, malnutrition, heat, dysentery, and consumption, which is really tuberculosis.

They’d spent their lives breathing open air, and now they’re in cells with humidity and mold. They’re homesick, they’re confined, they’ve been stripped of everything they love. They can’t see their families, their children. They request visits from their families, but they are denied. Pratt organizes details to clean the buildings which are covered in mold.

Pratt wants to rehabilitate the prisoners. He wants to teach them vocational skills so that perhaps one day they can be released. At the least, maybe their lives will be better, and his superiors will allow them more freedom than just being locked up in some dank hell for the rest of their lives. Pratt receives permission.

He replaces the rags they’re wearing with army uniforms, including caps and boots. He institutes daily inspections, drills them, and he rinsed them out for hard labor, and he has them make trinkets for tourists. They earn money they can send home to their families or spend on themselves.

The prisoners are taught English, they’re taught Christianity.

In 1878, the prisoners are released. 62 had survived their imprisonment. 22 stayed in the east while the rest returned to the reservations.

And it’s this experience with the prisoners of war in Florida that leads Pratt to believe he can do the same with the tribes’ children,to assimilate them into American culture because the alternative is extermination. The Indians can either become civilized or the US Army can kill them. That’s the blunt truth. You can mask that by saying they had reservations to live on, but there’s virtually no jobs, no opportunities, and their native life had been stripped from them.

The common saying about Pratt and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School is “Kill the Indian, save the man.” Which sounds horrific, and it is, but the alternative is much, much worse. So in 1879, Pratt persuades the Department of the Interior and the War Department to allow him to establish an Indian school in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

His first requirement is to recruit children from the Ogallala and Brule Sioux tribes, some of the same tribes that annihilated George Armstrong Custer at Little Bighorn just three before us. He is specifically told to recruit from Spotted Tail and Red Cloud, and there is a reason, from Sally Jenkins, the real Americans.

The children would be hostages for the good behavior of their people. A pretty horrifying requirement to start.

Pratt travels to meet with the Brule elders, again from the real Americans, which is an excellent book, and I really recommend you read it if you’re interested in this whole story. This is a very long quote, but it establishes how Carlisle came about. I feel it’s important to understand Pratt’s mindset and how he was able to recruit children. Pratt stood and announced that the government had adopted a new policy. It believed Indian youth could become the equals of white youth and established a school for the purpose in the east near Washington.

He had come to enroll their children. “Their old Indian ways were a liability in the spreading America,” Pratt explained. “They must surely see that being divided into so many languages and living in small tribal groups away from these opportunities was a great disadvantage to them,” Pratt said.

More and more the white man was occupying the whole country. His railroads and towns and farms would go everywhere and that there was nothing left for them but to become a very part of it all. When Pratt finished, the Broulx spoke among themselves, and Spotted Tail rose. His speech was brief.

”The white people are all thieves and liars,” he said. “We are not going to give any children to learn such ways.” “The white men knew there was gold in the black hills, and he made the Indian give up that whole country so the whites could get out the gold,” he added. The government had given them a reservation, and when the Indian tried to live there, their surveyors came and made the lines of the reservation far inside where they should be.

”We are not going to give any children to learn such ways,” he repeated. But Pratt responded.

”You put your cross signature on the treaty, which fixed the lines of your reservation. You signed that paper knowing only what the interpreters told you it said.”

”Spotted Tail, do you intend to let your children remain in the same condition of ignorance in which you have lived, which will compel them to always meet the white man at a great disadvantage through an interpreter as you have to do.” “Cannot you see that it is far, far better for you to have your children educated and trained as our children are so that they can speak the English language, write letters, and do the things which bring to the white man such prosperity. As your friend, Spotted Tail, I urge you to send your children with me to Carlisle School, and I will do everything I can to advance them in intelligence and industry in order that they may come back and help you.”

”Spotted Tail, I hear you have a dozen children. Give me four or five and let me take them back to Carlisle and show you what the right kind of education will do for them.” “The response from Pratt is successful.”

”Spotted Tail agrees. After consideration, he says, we are going to give you all the children you want.

”Between the Brule and the Ogallala, Pratt takes 84 children with him to Carlisle. He recruits another 52 from the Cheyenne, Pawnee, and Kiowa, making 136 students for his first year.”

”The initial few weeks are not what Pratt expected. The rooms are unfurnished. There is no food. There is no call for heating with winter coming on. There is no furniture. They make mattresses from cotton sacks and straw.”

”Pratt has to purchase food from local suppliers so the students can have more than bread and water. He organizes them to repair the buildings because there are missing floorboards and some of the roofs have holes in them.”

”The boys are forced to get their hair cut and the children are forced to choose Anglo names.”

”The government issued clothing they are sent falls apart in short order. The pants get holes in them. The shoes come apart.”

”Pratt discovers he can purchase Civil War surplus uniforms. So the boys end up wearing Army Sky Blue trousers and dark navy blue coats.”

”The school opens on November 1, 1879.” And that is how Carlisle begins.

In 1882, the Carlisle students began playing football. Although one has to believe the game resembled something more like Kill the Carrier than anything close to what we’d call football today. In 1887, they purchased their own ball. And in 1890, according to the book Fabulous Redman by John Steckbeck, published in 1951, the Indians played a practice game against Dickinson College of Carlisle.

A player broke his leg in two places. Steckbeck references another player having broken his collarbone. Pratt’s response to the injuries is to abolish the sport.

This lasts until 1893, when 40 of Carlisle’s best athletes come to Pratt’s office asking to play football. Not just intramural football, but have a team that plays other institutions.

Pratt agrees, but he gives them two conditions. Again, from the book The Real Americans by Sally Jenkins.

”First, that you will never, under any circumstances, slug,” he said. “That you will play fair straight through, and if the other fellows slug you, you will in no case return it. Can’t you see that if you slug, people who are looking on will say, there, that’s the Indian of it. Just see them. They are savages and you can’t get it out of them.

Our white fellows may do a lot of slugging, and it causes little or no remark, but you have to make a record for your race. If the other fellows slug and you do not return it, very soon you will be the most famous football team in the country. If you can set an example of that kind for the white race, you will do a work in the highest interest of your people.” The athletes agree to his first condition.

Pratt continues, “My other condition is this, that in the course of two, three, or four years, you will whip the biggest football team in the country.” They stood silent for a moment.

The debater, the guy that was making the proposal to Pratt, said, “Well, Captain, we will try. I don’t want you to promise to try. I want you to say that you will do it. The man who only thinks of trying to do a thing admits to himself that he may fail, while the sure winner is the man who will not admit failure. You must get your determination up to that point.” The Carlisle athletes pause, but then agree, and in doing so, become the Carlisle Indians football team.

They play two games in 1893, one against Harrisburg High School, winning 10-0 and another against the educational home of Philadelphia, winning 50-0. The first full season for Carlisle is 1894. They are coached by Vance McCormick, a Yale All-American who decides to help them learn the real game of football. The Indians get their first taste of real competition, going 1-6-2, beating Harrisburg High School at the start of the season, then tying Dickinson, but losing to Lehigh, Navy, and Bucknell, amongst others.

They don’t garner much press, but the New York Tribune on October 21, 1894, reporting on their game against Lehigh, says, “The Indians did the better running and played a game which surprised everybody. Had they known the tricks of the game better, Lehigh’s scrub 11 surely would have been beaten. They fare better in 1895.”

McCormick remains as coach, and the Indians end up with a 4-4 record, but this time their losses come against Penn, Navy, Yale, and Bucknell, teams that all have vastly more resources than the Indians. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports on the game against Penn October 17, 1895, with a headline stating, “Indians play football, but the scalp of Pennsylvania dangles not from their belts.”

Wounded Knee is avenged. Keep in mind that this game is just 5 years after the massacre at Wounded Knee, where between 150 and 300 Lakota Sioux were slaughtered by the US Army, the majority of them women and children. The article is written as if it were one long poem, including the lines, “Up the field and never waiting until they could scalp their victims.

War waged fast and war waged furious. Feathers flew and loud yells echoed.” Now, if you’d never seen them play, you’d swear the Indians wore loincloths, adorned themselves with war paint, and carried tomahawks onto the football field, because that is how they’re portrayed in the newspapers. Later in the season, they play Yale. They lose again, this time 18-0, but receive high praise in the process.

From the Boston Evening Transcript, November 7, 1895. The Carlisle School Indians put up a great game against Yale yesterday, and at one time the Yale had the Yale men on edge for fear that they would score. They totally outplayed Yale at times, notably during the first 25 minutes.

The Boston Post reports that Yale narrowly escaped being scored against three times by the visitors, but also notes that Carlisle, Captain Beamus Pierce, was disqualified for slugging, and of course there is a scalping reference. The article notes, “Captain Pierce and Bass engaged in a scrapping bout, and Pierce was disqualified for slugging. Irving retired with a badly gashed head.

A slug nearly scalped, he muttered as he limped to the lines.”

In 1896, the Carlisle Indians go 5-5, but they play the Big Four, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Penn. Not only that, but they play them in consecutive weeks. They’re always playing on the road because they don’t have their own stadium, and they play the toughest competition in the nation. Note that even the Big Four don’t all play each other. Yale plays only Princeton that season.

Yale’s game with Harvard is on hiatus because in 1894 the Harvard-Yale game is such a violent affair that it becomes known as the Hamden Park bloodbath or Springfield massacre as several players were taken to the hospital and the crowd rioted after the game was over. In 1896, Indians are coached by Bill Hickok, a two-time Yale All-American at guard. Carlisle takes a 6-0 halftime lead against Princeton, but they are undermanned. They don’t have any reserves and undersized. The game takes its toll and they don’t score in the second half. They lose 22-6.

Still, the public is amazed because they scored. Princeton goes on to a 10-0-1 record, becomes national champions, and Yale is the only other team to score than them all season. The Yale game is next, and it’s the biggest stage yet.

This is Hickok’s old team, and you can find references stating he really wanted to beat Yale because of his pride in his new team.

Carlisle scores early, going up 6-0 when Yale fumbles and Frank Keu dashes 60 yards for a scoop and score. They didn’t use that phrase back then, but that sounds fun and that’s what the play was. It’s the first score Yale has given up all season. Yale scores twice before the half to lead 12-6.

In the second half, Carlisle’s Jacob Jamison runs for a 50-yard touchdown, outwitting Yale defenders along the way. Carlisle lines up the tie of the game with the kick, but the touchdown is waved off by Bill Hickok, their coach, who is also a game official. Yale goes on to win 12-6.

The Boston Globe on October 25, 1896, in an article with the headline, “Carlisle Indians Should Have Been Given a Draw, Palpabilly Wrong Decision by Hickok,” states,

”It was Carlisle’s ball on their 50-yard line. Jamison, who was playing left end, dropped back from the scrimmage and the ball was snapped back to him. The Indian interference made a hole between right tackle and end through which Jamison struggled. He was partially held but succeeding in shaking off the tacklers and started off with a clear field in front.

Two of the Blues went after him, but aided by fine interference. He succeeded in grounding the ball right between the uprights. There was a loud cheer from the crowd, and the Indians on the sidelines were wild with joy.

The applause quickly changed into a howl of indignation, however, when the referee was seen waving his handkerchief to Jamison to come back. The Indians were told that the referee thought that Jamison had cried down, but this was denied, and as a matter of fact, the Redskins did not cry down.

The crowd kept on hooting, and finally the referee said, “I have made a mistake. That’s all about it.” For a time the Indians refused to go on, Captain Beamus Pierce said, “I’d rather lose the game than be robbed this way.”

Finally, the Indian captain decided to continue the play, and the team was loudly applauded.

Hickok is a Yale man, and he is not letting Yale lose this game if he can have anything to do with it. Needless to say, he is not their coach the following season. This kind of favoritism is commonplace at the time. There was no governing body of officials, so home teams usually picked someone to be an official who would favor them.

Note also the phrase about “cried down.” At that time there was no clear definition about when a play was dead. The ball carrier was responsible for calling themselves down, hence the phrase “cry down.” Then there’s the bit about “I’ve made a mistake and that’s it.”

When you think of Yale, what do you think of? Perhaps you think of intellectual, educated, civilized, elite.

One other word might be sportsmen-like.

They are playing against a team that is represented as uncivilized, uneducated, barbaric, savage, that is out for scalps, carrying tomahawks and knives, wearing war paint.

You’d think that if Yale were sportsmen-like or civilized as they’d like to represent themselves to be, that the mistake would have been corrected and the Indians would have their touchdown.

But no, this is sports. Earlier in the Boston Globe article it states

”The plucky Redskins were cheered to the echo as they walked off the field after the game and the crowd came down from the bleachers and fairly surrounded them.”

So the Carlisle Indians are becoming a crowd favorite. Next is Harvard. Carlisle plays Harvard nearly even, losing 4-0 in front of 15,000 people.

At one point the Indians make it to the Harvard 8-yard line but cannot score and give up the ball on downs. Penn is next and they beat them 21-0 as the Indians are exhausted and beaten up from the three previous games. Next they beat Cincinnati. They crush Penn State 48-5 and then they lose to Brown in front of 18,000 people. At the end of the season they travel to Chicago to play Wisconsin.

It’s the first ever game under electric lights. They play it at night in the Chicago Coliseum in front of 15,000 people. The gate receipts are enough for Pratt to build a small athletic department. The Indians finish their season whipping Wisconsin 18-8, which is no small feat because Wisconsin to that point had won all their games, won the first Western Conference championship and outscored their opponents 198-12.

Within three or four years, depending upon if you count 1893 as a season, the Carlisle Indians had established themselves as a worthy opponent. They were playing the best teams in the nation in front of packed crowds. That’s quite an accomplishment for a team that had little financial support, few resources and were constantly playing on the road against all odds. And this is only the beginning. The Carlisle football team will go on to achieve amazing heights.

It’s truly one of the best stories in college football history and one you should know about.

This has been part one of the series about the Carlisle Indian football team. In the next part of the series we’ll talk about the arrival of Pop Warner, an innovative and amazing coach that took Carlisle Indian football to a whole new level. There are many more college football stories to tell and I plan on doing so in this channel. I hope you like them and I hope you subscribed and stay tuned for more. Please share them with your friends who might be interested in either history or college football so that the channel can grow.

This is Jon Johnston with Hardcore College Football History. Thank you.