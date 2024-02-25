Nebraska Basketball Shows It Could Make a Run in the NCAA Tournament in Win Over Minnesota: If It Gets There

It was tied at 12 and then Nebraska grabbed the lead with a quick 6-0 run and then never looked back in the 73-55 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Juwan Gary lead the Huskers with 22 points on four three pointers. Gary added eight rebounds and a few were offensive rebounds at key moments when it felt like Minnesota started to go on a run. He was the best player on the court.

As we have seen with this team, it’s a group of guys that apparently are fine with whoever scores 20 as long as they win.

On a nightly basis it could be Tominaga. It could be C.J. Wilcher. It could be Reink Mast. It could be Brice Williams. It could be Jamarques Lawrence.

Tonight it was Juwan Gary. The difference between Juwan Gary and those other guys is that he might be Nebraska’s only physical difference maker. Brice Williams is a close second.

The fact that Nebraska has so many options offensively is why they are a threat to make some noise in the NCAA tournament. They aren’t required on one or two guys to have it every night. You can go on a run over multiple games.

Also, however, it could be why they could lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament. They do not have a guy they are reliant on that they can go to to shoulder the load in difficult moments. I feel like Brice Williams could be that guy but he might not have the personality for it.

That’s okay. One thing they can rely on, on a nightly basis is their defense. That has been the reason for the huge turnaround for Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers.

On a night like tonight when going against a Minnesota team that recently beat Ohio State by 11 (a Ohio State team that went ahead and beat Michigan State tonight) the Nebraska defense was there when Nebraska only scored 28 in the first half.

So maybe, when Nebraska’s offense may be struggling, it’s the defense that usually is there to carry the boat.

There isn’t a lot to say about the game tonight. They did their job. They beat a good conference basketball team at home.

It is kind of weird to type that.

If this team makes it to the NCAA tournament, it COULD go on a run.