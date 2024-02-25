Wrestling: #3 Nebraska Ends Dual Season With 26-9 Win over #19 Arizona State

The Huskers escaped the desert with a team win but still took a couple lumps by some of their best guys early in their dual with #19 Arizona State.

For #3 Nebraska, things started slow most of the day with six matches scoreless in the first period, but thanks to a solid set of upper weights was able to get the 26-9 dual win, improving to 12-2 on the year.

Despite losses by Caleb Smith at 125 and Ridge Lovett at 149, Nebraska won all five matches after the intermission to put the dual away, showing these Huskers are a legitimate top team.

Next stop Big Ten Championships.

But first, the recap.

Match-By-Match Breakdown

*FloWrestling individual rankings used

125 pounds

Nebraska’s #5 Caleb Smith took on #25 Richard Figueroa of Arizona State to start the dual. A former top-overall recruit in 2022, Figueroa started the year at #3 in the country but fell off due largely to injury, but he’s returned with a vengeance this weekend. On Saturday night, he took out Lehigh’s #2 Luke Stanich of Lehigh 5-3 and followed that up with a narrow win over Smith.

After a scoreless first period against Smith, Figueroa scored an escape and a takedown in the second to go up 4-0.

In the third, Smith secured an escape and two points on stalling on Figueroa, but it wasn’t enough in the end as the Husker junior dropped the match 4-3.

With the loss, Smith is now 18-6 on the season.

Team Score: Arizona State 3, Nebraska 0

133 pounds

In another ranked matchup, Nebraska’s #22 Jacob Van Dee took on Arizona State’s #24 Julian Chlebove.

In a wild exchange in the first period, Van Dee was able to secure a takedown before tilting Chlebove over Jonesy-style for two more back points to go up 5-0. Chlebove then escaped, but Van Dee got his own escape in the second.

Van Dee started the third period with a point when Chlebove opted for a neutral start after Van Dee chose bottom. Chlebove cut Van Dee’s lead to 6-5 with a takedown shortly after. Van Dee then scored an escape and another point for a technical violation on Chlebove, improving his lead to 8-5. In the final seconds of the period, Van Dee was able to fend off the takedown but gave up a stall call for a point, giving him the 8-6 win.

With the win, Van Dee improves to 18-6 going into the postseason.

Team Score: Nebraska 3, Arizona State 3

141 pounds

With the dual tied, Nebraska’s #5 Brock Hardy took on #26 Jesse Vasquez in this one.

After a scoreless first period, Vasquez chose bottom and was ridden out the entire two minutes by Hardy, securing two minutes of riding time.

In the third, Hardy scored an escape and got a point on a hands-to-the-face call to go up 2-0. He added a takedown but gave up a late escape, earning the 6-1 win with the riding-time point added on.

141 | Hardy takes care of business with a 6-1 decision over No. 18 Vasquez.



Huskers on top 6-3. pic.twitter.com/3Mw6omCIkL — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 25, 2024

With the win, Hardy is now 15-6 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 6, Arizona State 3

149 pounds

In the top match up of the dual, Nebraska’s #1 Ridge Lovett took on Arizona State’s #3 Kyle Parco.

After a scoreless first period, Parco wisely chose neutral in the second period. Lovett was warned for stalling for inactivity on the feet before Parco got in on a shot and was able to finish for the takedown and the 3-0 lead. Parco was called for stalling then for dropping down to Lovett’s legs for five seconds before Lovett rolled out for an escape on the restart.

In the third, Lovett chose down. After a hard ride from Parco, Lovett was able to nearly get a reversal on the edge but settled for an escape, cutting Parco’s lead to 3-2, but more importantly stopping Parco’s riding time at 59 seconds.

Lovett was digging underhooks and looking to score a point on a stall call to tie things, driving Parco to the edge and eventually off the mat. In a wild turn of events, it was Lovett who was called for stalling for pushing Parco out of bounds rather than on Parco for letting himself get pushed out, giving Parco the point to go up 4-2. Lovett did get the stall call on Parco to cut the deficit to 4-3 shortly after, but he still needed a takedown. He wasn’t able to get one, dropping his first match of the season via 4-3 decision.

With the loss Lovett is now 21-1 on the year. I’m guessing this loss will only zero him in more going into the postseason.

Team Score: Nebraska 6, Arizona State 6

157 pounds

Taking the place of #13 Peyton Robb for Nebraska was true freshman Ethan Stiles as he toed the line against #3 Jacori Teemer of Arizona State. I’d say the young Husker more than held his own against a two-time All American.

Stiles was able to wrestle the explosive Teemer to a scoreless first period before taking the lead 1-0 in the second with an escape. Teemer was able to get in on a single leg in the second. An escape by Stiles gave Teemer the 3-2 advantage after two.

In the third, Stiles started on top and gave up a quick escape. Stiles was able to get in on Teemer and had him in a precarious position and nearly on his back, but the refs called a questionable potentially dangerous position and stopped the action (giving me flashbacks to Hardy’s potentially dangerous stoppage last week against Penn State’s #1 Beau Bartlett). With the match winding down, Stiles went for a late takedown but was countered for the score by Teemer. In the end Stiles lost the match 7-2, but it was much closer than that score suggests.

With the impressive performance against the national championship contender, the future seems bright for Stiles who is now 15-3 on the year.

Team Score: Arizona State 9, Nebraska 6

165 pounds

With his team trailing at the intermission after being ahead against #1 Penn State a week ago at this point, Nebraska’s #10 Antrell Taylor had another ranked matchup as he took on Arizona State’s #31 Chance McLane.

After yet another scoreless first period, the second period was just weird. Taylor started on bottom and looked to have scored an escape, but after an official review they took the escape away and gave McLane a point for a technical violation on Taylor. On the restart, Taylor was awarded a point for an illegal move on McLane’s back trip. The Husker freshman then got his escape to go up 2-1 but was called for a technical violation for a singlet grab on a shot later in the period, tying the match up at 2-2. In all, there were four points in the period with three of them on technical violations.

In the third, Taylor cut McLane loose to start before getting a go-behind for a takedown when he slammed McLane down on the edge of the mat. After cutting McLane, Taylor scored another takedown when he dragged an obviously-stalling McLane back in the circle to secure the three points. After another cut by Taylor, he shot a double-leg and got another takedown, winning the match 11-5.

165 | Trelly scores 9 points in the third period for an 11-5 decision over McLane



9

9 pic.twitter.com/vcMTvFRMAE — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 25, 2024

With the win, Taylor is now 17-5 in this his redshirt freshman season.

Team Score: Nebraska 9, Arizona State 9

174 pounds

Coming off a serious Big Ten gauntlet recently, Nebraska’s #19 Bubba Wilson took the mat against Arizona State’s Cael Valencia.

After what ended up being the sixth and final scoreless first period of the dual, Wilson scored first with a second period escape, and after Valencia chose neutral to start the third, it was the only point of the match.

In the end, Wilson earned the 1-0 decision win and snapped his four-match losing streak. He’s now 13-10 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 12, Arizona State 9

184 pounds

Nebraska’s #3 Lenny Pinto took care of business against #27 Tony Negron of Arizona State on Sunday afternoon.

In the first period, Pinto went from his signature underhook to grabbing the inside leg and running through Negron to collect the match’s first takedown to go up 3-0.

Pinto Power



Lenny leads 3-0 after the first. pic.twitter.com/jFg3mLX3Qa — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 25, 2024

Pinto scored an escape in the second and was nearly in on a late takedown before running out of time. In the third, Pinto went up 7-0 with a takedown off a high-crotch shot, but he gave up the escape and a late takedown. He walked away with a 7-4 decision win.

184 | Three straight for the Big Red



Pinto picks up a 7-4 decision over Negron. pic.twitter.com/yfcJTOdjCl — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 25, 2024

With his seventh win in a row, Pinto is now 19-3 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 15, Arizona State 9

197 pounds

Nebraska’s #13 Silas Allred was able to collect the only set of bonus points on Sunday against Arizona State’s Jacob Meissner.

After fending off a couple shots by Meissner, Allred put on a takedown clinic as he collected four in the first period and three more in the second to earn the 21-6 win via tech fall, his seventh this season. All six of Meissner’s points were from Allred letting him go for escapes.

197 | Allred with a huge first period.



He leads 12-3 after FOUR first-period takedowns. pic.twitter.com/n77qNNhdle — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 25, 2024

197 | @silas_allred secures the TF in the second period pic.twitter.com/5QqiVmhpgu — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 25, 2024

With the win, Allred is 20-5 going into Big Tens.

Team Score: Nebraska 20, Arizona State 9

285 pounds

With #5 Cohlton Schultz wrestling Greco-Roman at Pan-Ams this week, the Sun Devils elected to forfeit this weight as Nash Hutmacher took the mat and got his hand raised.

Nebraska scored six points for the forfeiture.

Team Score: Nebraska 26, Arizona State 9