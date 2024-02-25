Husker Softball Recap - Nebraska 6 Cal State Fullerton 3

Nebraska rebounds, after a tough loss to Utah, to beat Cal State Fullerton 6-3 in their final game of the Mary Nutter Classic.

This game saw a lot of runs scored right at the beginning of the game for both teams.

The Cal State Fullerton Titans started off the scoring right away with a Bailey Wallace RBI and the 1-0 lead. Jessi Alcala hit a double right after and an Ava Arce RBI followed to make it 2-0 Cal State.

The top of the first ended with an Emmerson Cope strike out.

Billie Andrews continued to to what she does best and hit a single to move to 5 for 5 on the day.

Bella Bacon followed that up with an RBI to make the score 2-1 Cal State. Sam Bland hit a single and had an RBI to tie the game up at 2.

What ended up being the last hit of the inning was an Emmerson Cope home run, and 3 RBIs along with it, to put the Huskers in front 5-2.

The Huskers continued their hitting clinic in the 2nd inning as Brooke Andrews hit a double to start them off.

Right after this Cal State opted for a pitching change. Haley Rainey came in to relieve Staci Chambers. They also made some fielding changes as well.

This didn’t help them as Billie Andrews hit a double, to go 6 for 6, and also sent her sister, Brooke, home to give the Huskers the 6-2 lead.

At the beginning of the 3rd inning, Titans player Kika Ramirez had an RBI to make the score 6-3 Huskers.

Nebraska had a pitching change after Cal State scored. Caitlin Olensky came in to pitch for Emmerson Cope. Olensky struck out the first batter she faced.

The only hit the Huskers saw was a single by Emmerson Cope.

In the 4th inning, we saw Billie Andrews’ perfect day come to an end as she was struck out.

Nebraska had a fielding error in the 5th to allow Cal State to reach second base, but nothing came of this.

Emmerson Cope had her second single of the day, but didn’t score off of this.

The 6th inning was nothing but exciting with 3 straight outs for both teams. To the 7th, and final, inning we go.

The Huskers go ahead and make a pitching change ahead of the start of the 7th inning. Sarah Harness comes in to relieve Peyton Cody on the pitching mound.

Harness took care of business and the game ended on 3 straight outs, just like the previous inning.

The Huskers win the final game of the Mary Nutter Classic 6-3. They finish the weekend 2-3. While some of the losses were a little disappointing, they have until Friday to practice and work out the kinks before next weekend.

The Huskers are finally at home next weekend for 4 games in the Big Red Invitational.

Nebraska will take on Wichita State on Friday at 5:30pm CST.

On Saturday, they will play Wichita State again at 1:30pm CST and then will play Missouri at 4:00pm CST.

The weekend ends with Nebraska playing Missouri for the second game of the series at 1:30pm CST.

All games will take place at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.