Husker Softball Recap: Nebraska 5 Utah 9

Nebraska drops another close game to the Utah Utes 9-5 after being ahead 5-0 going into the 5th inning of play.

Nebraska will need to get more consistent and learn to keep these big leads if they are wanting to go deep into post season play this year.

Billie Andrews extended her hit streak to 8 games when she got on base in the first inning of the game.

We didn’t see any scoring in the second inning between the two teams. We did see the Huskers rack up two errors though.

In the third inning, it almost looked like Utah was going to run us out of the park. They had bases loaded back to back times.

Nebraska was lucky enough get out of the inning with no runs scored against by throwing out two runners at home.

Utah’s Julia Jimenez was ejected from the game in the third when she took out Nebraska catcher Ava Bredwell with a takeout slide at home plate.

Nebraska opened the scoring in the third inning in a big way. It started off with a Billie Andrews home run. This is her 6th homer of the season and put the Huskers up 1-0.

Peyton Cody and Ava Bredwell were both walked. Then, Bella bacon hit a single to left field to load the bases up.

Samantha Bland was next up to bat and continued her domination by hitting a grand slam. This is her second homer in two games. The Huskers lead was extended to 5-0.

Utah decided it was time for a pitching change after the Nebraska hitters were starting to get hot. Sarah Ladd came in to pitch for Mariah Lopez.

Utah had an answer for Nebraska’s big third inning. In the 5th inning Utah’s Aliya Belarde had an RBI which brought the score to 5-1. Immediately after, Abby Dayton hit a home run. The Huskers only led 5-3 after this.

Nebraska had a pitching change after these events and brought Kaylin Kinney in for Sarah Harness.

The 6th inning saw yet another barrage of hits from Utah. They loaded the bases with no outs and Haley Denning had a 2 RBI hit, for the Utes, to tie the game at 5-5.

Utah hitter Aliya Belarde had an RBI to bring home teammate Stella Bennett and put the Utes in the lead 6-5.

Nebraska had another pitching change after these events. Caitlin Olensky came in to relieve Kaylin Kinney.

Utah loaded the bases again and Utah hitter Kaylah Nelson had a 2 RBI hit to extend the Utah lead to 8-5.

Nebraska has yet again hit a slump late in the game and let the opponent back in. The Huskers are now playing from behind once again.

The Huskers really didn’t get anything going except for Billie Andrews singling to first and is now 4 for 4 on the day.

Utah brought one more runner home when Shelbi Ortiz hit a single. Leilani Melendez scored off of this to make the score 9-5.

The Huskers really got nothing going in the bottom of the 7th and the game ended with the #20 Utah Utes coming from behind and beating the Huskers 9-5.

The Huskers will take on Cal State Fullerton next today. Game time was set for 1:30pm CST, but will start shortly after the end of this game.