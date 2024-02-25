Nebraska Baseball Goes for Series Win at GCU and Basketball Looks to Battle Minnesota in Front of Sold Out Crowd: Preview and Game Thread

Baseball

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) at Grand Canyon University (5-2)

Location: Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark, Phoenix, AZ

Date/TIme: Sunday, February 25th @ 1pm CST

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (5th season, 100-78-1) & Gregg Wallis (2nd season, 42-23)

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Caleb Clark (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Hunter Watkins (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

NEBRASKETBALL

You might not know it but while we have been blinded by the fact that Nebraska finally won a conference game on the road, Minnesota has been playing it’s best basketball toward the end of the season.

That might not be great as the last time Nebraska played Minnesota it ended in heart break as the Huskers jumped out to a big lead only to find a way to give it up and give up a win.

Minnesota is 17-9 and 8-7 in the conference. Nebraska is currently 9-7 in conference play.

Nebraska is currently 16-1 at home and Minnesota is 2-5 on the road. This sure feels like a great chance to take another step up the Big Ten Standings as Nebraska is currently tied for 5th in the conference with Michigan State. With a win Nebraska would move up to be tied with Northwestern and Wisconsin for third.

The best and worst part about this Nebraska team is that it is isn’t dependent upon just one or two guys to shoulder the scoring load. However, the other side of the coin is that without a “go to” player that Nebraska is susceptible to long scoring droughts.

It’s a big game in Lincoln tonight.

Pertinent Info

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network with Kevin Kugler and Jess Settles

Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame show begins an hour before tipoff.

Looking at Minnesota from Huskers.com: