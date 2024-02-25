Nebraska Baseball Goes for Series Win at GCU and Basketball Looks to Battle Minnesota in Front of Sold Out Crowd: Preview and Game Thread

Baseball
Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) at Grand Canyon University (5-2)
Location: Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark, Phoenix, AZ
Date/TIme: Sunday, February 25th @ 1pm CST
Head Coaches: Will Bolt (5th season, 100-78-1) & Gregg Wallis (2nd season, 42-23)
TV/Stream: ESPN+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Caleb Clark (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Hunter Watkins (0-0, 6.00 ERA)
NEBRASKETBALL
You might not know it but while we have been blinded by the fact that Nebraska finally won a conference game on the road, Minnesota has been playing it’s best basketball toward the end of the season.
That might not be great as the last time Nebraska played Minnesota it ended in heart break as the Huskers jumped out to a big lead only to find a way to give it up and give up a win.
Minnesota is 17-9 and 8-7 in the conference. Nebraska is currently 9-7 in conference play.
Nebraska is currently 16-1 at home and Minnesota is 2-5 on the road. This sure feels like a great chance to take another step up the Big Ten Standings as Nebraska is currently tied for 5th in the conference with Michigan State. With a win Nebraska would move up to be tied with Northwestern and Wisconsin for third.
The best and worst part about this Nebraska team is that it is isn’t dependent upon just one or two guys to shoulder the scoring load. However, the other side of the coin is that without a “go to” player that Nebraska is susceptible to long scoring droughts.
It’s a big game in Lincoln tonight.
Pertinent Info
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE
TV: Big Ten Network with Kevin Kugler and Jess Settles
Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame show begins an hour before tipoff.
Looking at Minnesota from Huskers.com:
The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks to continue their late-season run on Sunday, as the Huskers face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Sunday’s game is a sellout with a crowd of over 15,000 anticipated, the third straight sellout this month for the Big Red. Sunday’s game will be televised on BTN and available on the Huskers Radio Network.
Nebraska (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) comes into Sunday’s game riding a three-game win streak following an 85-70 win at Indiana on Wednesday night. Keisei Tominaga and Jamarques Lawrence combined for 39 points, including nine 3-pointers, as Nebraska matched a season-high with 14 3-pointers en route to its first Big Ten road win of the season. Nebraska held Indiana to just 42.6 percent shooting and forced 10 turnovers which led to 15 Husker points.
Nebraska’s defense has shined during the second half of Big Ten play. Over the last six games, NU is averaging 69.5 points per game, which is eight points per game fewer than during January. The Huskers have held all six opponents to under 43 percent shooting and has climbed to 47th nationally in defensive efficiency.
Nebraska enters Sunday’s game with a 16-1 home mark and can match the school record for home wins in a season on Sunday. NU won 17 home games three times in program history, most recently in 2010-11.
Minnesota (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) has been playing its best basketball of late and comes off an 88-79 win over Ohio State on Thursday night. Elijah Hawkins had 24 points and seven assists while Dawson Garcia had 22 points and nine rebounds. Minnesota shot 50 percent from the field, including 8-of-19 from 3-point range, and enjoyed a 32-26 advantage on the glass.
