Nebraska Baseball Suffers Frustrating 7-5 Loss at the Hands of Grand Canyon University.

“We didn’t play well in any of the three phases of the game,” stated Coach Will Bolt following Saturday night’s 7-5 loss. Nebraska was like the little Dutch Boy, any time the seemed to get going in one aspect of the game, a problem sprung up in another.

The Huskers started off strong, with Josh Caron hitting his 3rd home run of the season, a 3 run bomb to put Nebraska up in the top of the first. Following the team’s pervious 7-2 and 11-1 wins, it seemed like they would be on their way again. This time however, GCU answered right back with 2 unearned runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

OPPO FOR CARON.



3-0, Big Red. pic.twitter.com/vmkH9q6YBc — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 25, 2024

Dylan Carey threw a one hopper the first baseman Ty Stone couldn’t grab to lead off the inning. A single followed by a 2 out double drove in the 2 unearned runs. Despite Nebraska pitcher Will Walsh throwing a fairly solid inning, with 2 strikeouts, Grand Canyon was right back in it.

While GCU’s freshman starting pitcher, the top recruit in their conference, found his pitch, Walsh completely lost all of his. Walsh barely escaped the 2nd inning scoreless, thanks in large part to right fielder Garrett Anglim throwing a runner out at the plate to end the inning. In the 3rd inning though, he gave up back to back home runs as GCU took the 4-3 lead and Walsh’s night ended after 3.0 innings, giving up 6 hits, and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon’s pitcher cruised through the next few innings, striking out 6 Huskers from the 2nd through the 4th innings. He only had a 2 pitch mix, but his changeup was completely baffling Husker hitters. Nebraska was briefly able to tie the game at 4-4, thanks to a sac fly from Cayden Brumbaugh, bringing in Cole Evans in the 5th.

In the bottom of the inning, what looked to be an inning ending double play ball with 2 on and 1 out, hit pitcher Mason McConnaugey in the wrist and he couldn't find it in the grass at his feet. Once he did find it, he hurriedly fired it over to first, but threw wide of the bag. After all the commotion ended, the Lopes had taken a one run lead and had runners on second and third base. A groundout to deep short brought in another run, and GCU had the. 6-4 lead. “When we scored, they answered. We couldn’t get that shutdown inning,” said Bolt postgame.

Nebraska would load the bases with no outs in the 7th. Brumbaugh again brought in a run via a sac fly, but back to back strikeouts from Dylan Carey and Josh Caron ended the inning with GCU up 6-5. Again GCU would answer, this time not on an error, but still a defensive mistake. With 2 out and a runner on first base, center fielder Riley Silva dove to catch a ball he should have just tried to keep in front of him. He missed and the ball rolled all the way to the wall, resulting in an RBI triple for the Lopes and a 7-5 lead.

The Huskers loaded the bases again in the 8th, and Cayden Brumbaugh pulled a hard line drive to the left side, that landed right in the diving GCU third baseman’s glove to end the threat. Riley Silva led off the 9th with a single, bringing the tying run to the plate, and all players that had seen the reliever that was still in the game for the Lopes, but no one could bring him in, and the final score ended at 7-5 Grand Canyon.

Postgame Thoughts

Other than the 2 home runs, all the other runs for GCU came either directly via an error, or aided by a defensive mistake. Will Bolt can accept a lot of things can happen in a baseball game, but defense like that will not be tolerated.

Each of the pitchers that GCU ended up using wound up relying on one pitch to get Husker hitters out. The starter ended up really finding his change up, with at least 5 of his 7 strikeouts coming via that pitch. The middle reliever could only locate his 93-95 mph fastball. And the pitcher that ended up closing out the game could only throw his curve, barely getting his fastball within a foot of the zone most times. Nebraska hitters took too long to focus on the on pitch for each pitcher, and it really cost them.

The pitching staff pitched well enough to get a win, but other than Kyle Perry, each one had an inning where they really struggled to locate their pitches. Combining that with the poor defensive plays and it wasn't quite good enough.

Nebraska will look to win the 4 game series on Sunday, with first pitch happening at 1pm CST. Caleb Clark will be the starting pitcher for NU.