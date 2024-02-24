HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: HUSKERS 6 Oregon 0

Billie Andrews popped out to 2nd in the top of the 7th, but she had already done her damage for the day. Prior to that first-pitch swing, she had gone 3-3 with a homer, 2 RBI’s, 3 runs scored and a steal. Oregon had put runners aboard a few times, but failed to get any across the plate and when the dust settled, the Huskers had cruised to 6-0 victory over the Ducks.

While losing two straight games - both on walk-off singles, the second after a 5-run meltdown in the bottom of the 7th - was painful, it did mask a positive regarding a tournament in which the competition level had ramped up considerably.

They could play with these guys.

And on this beautiful SoCal Saturday, there would not be a third heartbreak.

After a previous weekend full of comebacks, the Huskers again struck first in SoCal, this time against the #23 Oregon Ducks. In the top of the 1st, Billie Andrews singled, the white-hot Peyton Cody doubled, and both were sacrificed home; first by ground then by air for a 2-0 lead.

In the top of 3rd, Billie crushed her homer to dead center and it was 4-0. In the 5th, she singled, stole second, then scored when Ava Bredwell burned the Ducks left fielder for a double.

The last of the scoring may have brought the biggest smiles to those watching as Sammie Bland drilled her first home run as a Husker to left. She couldn’t hide her glee as she ran the bases and finally rounded third to be greeted with a fist bump from the equally elated Rhonda Revelle.

The pitchers’ control, while still a little loose, was noticeably improved as starter Sarah Harness and Kaylin Kinney equally split the workload, combined for the team’s first shutout and raised their record to 7-5.

Resilience was once again the calling card of this Nebraska team. After Friday afternoon’s crushing loss, lesser teams might’ve remained shaken or otherwise felt sorry for themselves. This group just picked itself up and rolled straight through a ranked team.

Like last night, this was just one game, correct?

But on the other hand, there may be something special brewing here.

The Huskers return to action tomorrow at 11 and 1:30 vs. Utah and Cal State Fullerton respectively.

Nebraska Cornhuskers