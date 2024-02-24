Nebraska WBB Demolishes Minnesota 70-51

Nebraska was in control from the start. This was a complete win and the seniors went out in style. The players honored after the game include Shelley, Stewart, White, and Krull.

The Huskers are 19-9 overall and 11-6 in the Big Ten. Nebraska is assured of being either the #4 or #5 seed in the conference tournament. If they win their final game, they are locked in at #4 and get the double bye.

Pregame

Darian White is not available today. She is being rested to get her balky knee ready for the conference tournament. Logan Nissley has been filling in pretty well; one of the benefits of Amy Williams’ tendency to play her entire roster.

Minnesota is missing a couple of starters, including their one player (Hart) who has the size to match up with Alexis Markowski. They are also missing their leading scorer, Amara Braun. That elevates Janay Sanders to the starting lineup, and Nebraska didn’t contain her well in the first meeting in Minneapolis.

First Quarter

Minnesota scored first and Nebraska answered with a turnover (2-0 Minn). Two Moriarty free throws and a Markowski three gave Nebraska the lead at 7:38 (5-2 Neb). The Huskers are not in sync yet on offense, but are playing some really good defense. The score was 9-4 at the media timeout with Potts accounting for four of the Husker tallies. Minnesota has committed three fouls to zero for Nebraska.

The Huskers are hustling on both ends of the floor forcing three Gopher turnovers in 2 1⁄ 2 minutes and putting the ball in the basket, including a three by Krull (14-6 Neb). A Shelley three increased the lead and forced Minnesota to talk things over (17-6 Neb) with a little over a minute left in the quarter. Hake got in on the three point party before the buzzer.

Nebraska 20 Minnesota 8

Second Quarter

Minnesota matched the Huskers for the first 2 1⁄ 2 minutes in scoring (24-12 Neb) with both Gopher baskets coming despite good defense. Nebraska is out of sorts on offense.

Nothing like a Jaz Shelley three to get things back on track! (27-14 Neb). Krull hit her second three - nice to see on Senior Day (30-19 Neb).

The score stagnated there for several minutes but a Markowski layup broke the stalemate (32-21 Neb). Markowski reached double digits in rebounds with 30 seconds left in the half. Natalie Potts beat the buzzer.

Nebraska 34 Minnesota 21

Markowski has seven points and 10 rebounds. Krull, Potts, and Shelley have six apiece and Shelley added four assists.

The Huskers are holding the Gophers to 0% (0-8) from three point range. Seven of Nebraska’s 12 field goals have been assisted while the Gophers are at four of 10 FGs assisted.

Third Quarter

Turnovers marked the first minute as neither team could score. Nissley finally broke the stalemate 90 seconds into the quarter (36-21 Neb). Markowski took over for the next 90 seconds with a free throw and layup (39-21 Neb). Shelley free throws were answered by a Gopher basket (their first of the half; 41-23 Neb).

More threes! Why not? Hake gave the Huskers a 20+ point lead which only lasted for a few seconds (44-25 Neb). The Huskers have scored 15 points off turnovers to zero for Minnesota.

Markowski is taking a breather and Nebraska is suddenly having trouble grabbing rebounds. Petrie extended the lead back out to 20 (48-28 Neb) with two minutes left in the quarter. It was Minnesota’s turn for a buzzer beater. The Gophers are 0-13 from long range.

Nebraska 50 Minnesota 32

Fourth Quarter

Shelley reached double figures (she also has seven assists) to reclain the 20 point lead (52-32 Neb). Moriarty extended that lead with an offensive rebound and putback (54-32 Neb). Jaz Shelley is on a mission in the final frame, the uncalled pushoffs by Minnesota’s Battle are ticking her off (59-34 Neb).

The radio guys reported that Darian White put on a uniform at halftime, presumably to get a chance to get in the game for a round of applause on Senior Day.

Minnesota finally hit a three pointer (59-37 Neb) midway through the fourth quarter. Anni Stewart wanted in on the three point baskets for Seniors as she hit back-to-back trail threes (70-41 Neb). Amy Williams is starting to substitute for the seniors so they can come off the floor for their standing ovations.

Minnesota hit some threes, but they were too little too late. The Huskers weren’t even bothering to play defense and not terribly engaged on offense either.

Final. Nebraska 70 Minnesota 51

Stats and Thoughts

Three Huskers scored in double figures, Shelley (16), Potts (12), and Markowski (10). Yes, Alexis grabbed her double double with 12 rebounds. Potts added seven. Shelley added seven assists.

Six must have been the magic number as Moriarty, Petrie, Hake, Stewart and Krull all scored six points.

Nebraska outrebounded Minnesota 38-30 and committed 13 turnovers to 15 for the Gophers. The Huskers shot 43% from the floor (25-58) and 41% from three point range (11-27). Nebraska’s bench outscored the Gopher 24-6.

Next Game

The Huskers get to rest midweek and will travel to Illinois for a Sunday, March 3 game. Tipoff will be at 2:00.