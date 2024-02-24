Nebraska Women’s Basketball Preview: Minnesota: The Sequel

The Nebraska women’s basketball team closes regular-season home action when the Huskers play host to Minnesota Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. The Huskers will celebrate Senior Day for Jaz Shelley, Maddie Krull, Annika Stewart, Darian White and managers Emily Aden, Cameron Eisenhauer and Emme Pruit in postgame ceremonies. (I promise you I will be shedding tears)

Nebraska, which has won four of its last five games including a 75-50 win over Northwestern on Tuesday, will be looking to avenge a 62-58 loss at Minnesota (Jan. 14).

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-11, 5-10 Big Ten)

Saturday, February 24, 2024, 4 pm (CT) Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln,

NebraskaTickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED

Television: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (3:30 p.m.)Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Events: Senior Day / Retro Day

Live Stats: Huskers.com

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten - NCAA NET 30)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6’2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6’3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.1 ppg, 10.7 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5’9 - Gr. - G - 12.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg

2 - Logan Nissley - 6’0 - Fr. - G - 6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6’1 - Jr. - G - 3.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Off the Bench

0 - Darian White - 5’6 - Gr. - G - 7.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5’9 - So. - G - 6.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6’2 - Fr. - F - 4.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6’3 - Sr. - F - 3.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5’9 - Gr. - G - 2.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6’2 - Jr. - F - 2.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)

Eighth Season at Nebraska (132-108); 17th Season Overall (325-217)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-11, 5-10 Big Ten - NCAA NET 51)

24 - Mallory Heyer - 6’1 - So. - F - 10.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg

1 - Ayianna Johnson - 6’3 - Fr. - F - 3.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg

3 - Amaya Battle - 5’11 - So. - G - 10.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg

25 - Grace Grocholski - 5’10 - Fr. - G/F - 11.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg

30 - Janay Sanders - 5’11 - Gr. - G - 7.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Off the Bench

52 - Sophie Hart - 6’5 - Jr. - C - 10.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg

41 - Niamya Holloway - 6’0 - RFr. - F - 3.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg

5 - Maggie Czinano - 6’0 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg

10 - Mara Braun (OUT) - 6’0 - So. - G - 17.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Head Coach: Dawn Plitzuweit (Michigan Tech, 1995)First Season at Minnesota (15-11); 17th Season Overall (380-152)

Scouting the Gophers

The Gophers were 14-4 and 4-3 in the Big Ten after a 69-50 win over Michigan State (Jan. 20), but after a disappointing loss at Wisconsin (Jan. 23), Minnesota lost sophomore star Mara Braun to a foot injury in a 73-68 loss at Illinois (Jan. 28). The Gophers are 1-5 without her with the only win coming against Northwestern (88-63, Feb. 17).

Without Braun, freshman Grace Grocholski has taken over as a primary scorer for the Gophers. Grocholski, who went scoreless in the first meeting with Nebraska, is averaging 14.0 points the last six games, including a career-high 27 in the win over Northwestern (Feb. 17) and 23 in a loss at Rutgers (Feb. 13). She has hit 19-of-33 threes (.576) over the past five games.

Amaya Battle is averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-best 5.7 assists. She also leads the Gophers with 41 steals. She had 11 points, four rebounds and five assists in the first meeting this season against Nebraska.

Mallory Heyer, is averaging 10.0 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds as Minnesota’s most consistent player. She led the Gophers with 16 points and seven rebounds in the first meeting with the Huskers.

Husker Report

Jaz Shelley needs five assists to reach 600 in her college career. Only three other player have reached 600 assists in their career; Lindsey Moore (699, 2010-13); Meggan Yedsena (696, 1991-94); Rachel Theriot (626, 2013-16).

Markowski is 10 rebounds shy of her second straight 300 rebound season, it would be just the 13th in school history. Markowski would become just the fifth Husker to record two 300 rebound seasons.

Markowski’s next double double will be her 17th of the season, moving her ahead of Nafeesah Brown (1993-94) for the second-highest season total in school history. It will also be Markowski’s 38th career double double, trailing only first-team All-Americans Kelsey Griffin (2006-10) and Jordan Hooper (2011-14) at 40.