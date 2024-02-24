Nebraska Bats Explode for 11-1 Win Over Grand Canyon

The Nebraska offense picked up where it left off yesterday, putting together 17 hits, including two home runs by catcher Josh Caron, and leaving Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark with an 11-1 victory. And for the second start in a row, senior Brett Sears made his case to hold the coveted Friday Night Starter position as Nebraska records their fourth win of the season.

Game two of the four game series against the Grand Canyon Antelopes started out during a beautiful desert sunset and saw a matchup of senior righthanded pitchers. Brett Sears, sporting a 1.69 ERA took the mound for the Cornhuskers, having pitched impressively last week in the season opener against the Baylor Bears. He faced off against Carter Young, who got the win in his debut last week against Pac-12 USC in the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, AZ.

Cornhusker bats were on fire right away as Riley Silva continued his hot streak when he singled with one out in the first. Two batters later, Josh Caron hit a pitch that kept going and going over the centerfield wall for a two-run homer. The catcher from Wisconsin is the teams early season source of power.

Brett Sears started out hot as well in the bottom of the first forcing two ground outs and a strike out for a one-two-three inning. He also cruised in the second inning due to a double play and another strikeout to end that inning

Nebraska struck again for two more runs in their half of the third inning as Silva lead off with his second hit of the night and swiped second. Josh Caron was hit by a pitch after a Dylan Carey pop up. Then up came Tyler Stone who smashed a double to center, scoring both Silva and Caron. Going to the bottom of the third, Nebraska was up 4-0.

Sears gave up his first two hits in the bottom of the third when Dustin Crenshaw and Cade Verdusco had back-to-back singles in their second time seeing the righthander. Those ended up being the only hits Sears surrendered through his six innings of pitching.

Nebraska added runs in the fifth and seventh innings, taking a 6-0 lead before Grand Canyon plated their first run of the game. In the bottom of the seventh, Ty Horn came in relief of Sears. The freshman from Kansas got off to a little bit of a rocky start, walking the first batter he faced, designated hitter Beau Anthony. He then struck out pinch hitter Christian Perez. Anthony then advanced to second on an Alton Gyselman single through the left side.

Up came Emilio Barreras, who reached on a fielder’s choice, thus loading the bases. The Antelopes then scored their only run of the game when Eddy Pelc grounded out to Brumbaugh, scoring Anthony. Horn then got Crenshaw to fly out to center to end the threat and the inning. Going to the 8th inning, Nebraska was in control of the game.

Things went off the rails in the top of the 8th inning for the Antelopes. After Rhett Stokes struck out, Brumbaugh and Silva both singled. A batter later, Josh Caron smashed his second home run of the night. The three-run homer put Nebraska up 9-1. Horn came out for the bottom of the inning and sat down the Antelopes in order.

Caron's 2nd career multi-HR game.



It's 9-1 Big Red. https://t.co/hwote2Wlr9 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 24, 2024

The Big Red tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth helped out by a Will Jesske double, a wild pitch and a throwing error. With an 11-1 lead, Ty Horn took the mound for his third inning of duty, recording two outs on two pitches before giving up a sharp single to Michael Diaz. However, four pitches later the game was over as Dylan Carey flipped a ground ball off the bat of Troy Sanders to Cayden Brumbaugh at second to end the game.

Sears finished his night with seven strikeouts and one walk through six innings of work, and sporting a 0.52 ERA. He gave up two hits. Ty Horn pitched three innings in relief, giving up two hits and one unearned run.

With his two home runs, Josh Caron had five RBI and is now hitting .364. Riley Silva and Cayden Brumbaugh both had three hits, and four Cornhuskers – Garrett Anglim, Tyler Stone, Will Jesske, and Cole Evans joined Caron with two hits each.

The two teams meet again tomorrow evening in Phoenix, squaring off at 7:00. Will Walsh will take the mound for Nebraska, facing Conner Mattison.

