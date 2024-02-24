Wrestling: #3 Nebraska Heading to Face #19 Arizona State Sunday To End Dual Slate

In the last dual of the year before postseason tournaments, the #3-ranked Huskers will travel to the desert to take on #19 Arizona State.

Another top-20 matchup to wrap up dual season. pic.twitter.com/RJoB2VEhX5 — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 20, 2024

With an 11-2 record on the year, Nebraska is coming off a tough 22-13 loss to #1 Penn State. The Huskers won four matches and came closer to the Nittany Lions than anyone has this year. With nine ranked wrestlers, Nebraska has four in the Top 5.

Arizona State started the season 3-5 but has bounced back to win three straight. The Sun Devils started the year plagued by injuries but appear to be at pretty much full speed going into Sunday’s dual. With eight ranked wrestlers, we could see seven ranked matchups in this one.

The match of the dual will be when top-ranked Ridge Lovett of Nebraska takes on #3 Kyle Parco of Arizona State — a three-time All-American in Parco against a former NCAA finalist in Lovett. These two have never met, so this one adds an added layer of intrigue.

Sunday’s dual will air live on the Pac-12 Insider at 2 p.m. CT.

Weight-by-Weight Breakdown

Rankings according to FloWrestling

125 pounds

Starting the dual off will be an intriguing matchup between #5 Caleb Smith of Nebraska and #25 Richard Figueroa of ASU.

After going undefeated and winning CKLV with a win over #1 Matt Ramos of Purdue during his redshirt season, Figueroa came into this season with sky-high expectations. Ranked #3 to start the year as a redshirt freshman, Figueroa dropped down due to an injury that kept him out of action until mid-December. He then got hurt again at Midlands at the end of December, returning three weeks later.

Since returning to the lineup, Figueroa is 3-3 (he’s 5-5 on the year) without a ranked win. Last time out, Figueroa lost to #20 Nico Provo of Stanford 13-8 in sudden victory. As for a common opponent, Figueroa lost to #15 Jore Volk 6-4 while Smith fell to Volk twice (4-2 and 5-1).

As of late, Smith (18-5) looks to be peaking after winning two top matchups in a row. After beating #11 Michael DeAugustino of Michigan 8-5, Smith majored #6 Braeden Davis of Penn State 11-3.

No. 12 Caleb Smith picks up the bonus point W, defeating No. 6 Braeden Davis 11-3!#NCAAWrestling x BTN / @HuskerWrestling pic.twitter.com/PgQtKK1kzE — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) February 18, 2024

Considering both Smith’s hot streak and Figueroa’s disappointing season thus far, I think Smith is a safe bet to get a win here, but Figueroa is very talented (he was the #1 overall recruit in 2022) and has some really good wins to his name so don’t count him out here either.

133 pounds

This match might just be a coin flip with Nebraska’s #22 Jacob Van Dee taking on Arizona State’s #24 Julian Chlebove.

A winner of his last two matches, Chlebove is 15-6 on the year. He has some decent wins on his record, including an 8-2 win over #31 Gabe Whisenhunt, but he’s been beaten by all the top guys he’s faced — 5-3 loss to #3 Daton Fix and a 7-2 loss to #6 Nasir Bailey.

Van Dee (17-6 on the year) has won six of his last seven matches, including a win over #4 Dylan Ragusin of Michigan, his only loss on the year. In that span, Van Dee has only lost to #17 Anthony Madrigal of Illinois — an 8-3 decision.

Disclaimer: The Sun Devils have Carter Dibert (3-7 this year) listed on their projected lineup as an “Or”.

This match should be fun to watch and could help whomever wins with their NCAA seeding in March.

141 pounds

After meeting twice last year, this will be the first matchup this season between Nebraska’s #5 Brock Hardy and Arizona State’s #25 Jesse Vasquez. These two split matches last year with both registering a pin and getting pinned, so it’s anyone’s guess.

This season, Vasquez is 6-1 on the season. He was injured in his first match of the year against #6 Lachlan McNeil of North Carolina, but since returning on Feb. 9, he’s 6-0. He doesn’t have any wins over ranked opponents though.

Hardy has been through the grinder this season with his 14-6 record. He most recently lost to Penn State’s Beau Bartlett 9-6 in a controversial match where Bartlett was awarded a questionable potentially dangerous call when Hardy was working for an imminent takedown (watch for yourself). I do like that Hardy had some fun with it on Twitter.

This won’t make as much waves, but I wanted to put this out there: pic.twitter.com/er9yft2JNr — Brock Hardy (@theebrockhardy) February 20, 2024

Disclaimer: Arizona State has Cody Foote (5-15 on the season) listed as an “OR” on its projected roster.

This is another match where I think Hardy is the obvious favorite, but it’s far from a guaranteed win. It’ll be another tough match for Hardy before heading to Big Tens.

149 pounds

In the matchup of the dual, Nebraska’s #1 Ridge Lovett will take on ASU’s #3 Kyle Parco.

Lovett is a perfect 21-0 on the year with eight wins over ranked opponents and will be looking for his ninth against Parco. Included in those wins by Lovett is a 4-3 win at CKLV over #2 Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech and an 11-4 decision over #5 Austin Gomez of Michigan. Both are those two’s only losses of the year. Against Penn State, Lovett beat #12 Tyler Kasak 7-3.

149 | Ridge picks up another top-10 win



NU leads 10-3 after Lovett's 7-3 decision over No. 9 Kasak. pic.twitter.com/rCK4TYCT27 — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 18, 2024

A three-time All-American, Parco is still just a junior and has a 17-2 record on the year. He’s won six straight, including back-to-back wins over #9 Chance Lamer (4-3 decision) and #8 Jaden Abas (5-1).

This matchup is really intriguing with these two never having met. Lovett has been a tier above everyone else this season, and I expect him to get this win, but it will be a tough match. If Lovett can add #3 to his hit list this season, it’ll only solidify him as the probable 1-seed at NCAAs.

157 pounds

In an uncharacteristicly down year for senior #13 Peyton Robb, he started the year undefeated through Cliff Keen where he won a brutal weight class and was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler. At CKLV, Robb defeated this Sunday’s opponent #3 Jacori Teemer of Arizona State.

Since CKLV, Robb (16-5 on the year) has lost five matches, including a stretch of four straight, dropping him from #3 to #13 in the national rankings. In his last match, Robb fell to #1 Levi Haines 10-3. It’s unclear why, but Robb hasn’t seemed himself since the calendar turned over to 2024.

In contrast, Teemer (17-3) is 15-1 since that 6-4 loss to Robb in early December. Last time out, he picked up his second win over #6 Daniel Cardenas of Stanford via 7-5 decision. He’s wrestling really well with his only loss in that span a 9-5 decision to #10 Cody Chittum of Iowa State.

This matchup could be good for Robb’s psyche, but I could also see this Husker staff resting him in favor of true freshman Ethan Stiles who is listed as an “OR” on the Huskers’ potential lineup. With Robb, I think his issues have the most to do with physical wear and tear on his body, so sitting him makes sense, especially when you factor in he’s already beaten Teemer this season.

If it is Stiles, it’ll be a good matchup for him to see where he’s at. He’s 3-2 on the year and 1-1 in duals. After falling to #22 Trevor Chumbley 8-5 in his dual debut, he downed Wisconsin’s Luke Mechler 4-1 in his next. He has a lot of talent and win or lose, this matchup could be a positive for him and his development.

165 pounds

Nebraska’s #10 Antrell Taylor looks to get back in the win column when he takes on #31 Chance McLane of Arizona State.

Last time out, Antrell Taylor got the first takedown before falling in the end to Penn State’s #6 Mitchell Messenbrink (watch below). A redshirt freshman, Taylor is 16-5 on the year and 10-3 in duals. Most of his losses are to Top-10 guys, while he did get a big 3-2 win recently over Michigan’s #11 Cam Amine, a three-time All-American.

165 | Trelly comes out firing! 3-1 after the first. pic.twitter.com/JTbyeeFY0V — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 18, 2024

McLane is a junior who’s 7-8 on the year. Since wrestling at CKLV, he’s 3-3 in dual competition. As for a common opponent, Taylor split matches this year (12-9 loss and 10-3 win) with #14 Giano Petrucelli of Air Force, while McLane lost to him via 8-0 major decision.

Taylor has shown he’s a Top-10 guy at this weight, so I don’t think he’ll be in much danger in this match.

174 pounds

Nebraska’s #19 Bubba Wilson has done an admirable job up a weight this year and will take on Arizona State’s Cael Valencia here.

Wilson (12-10 on the year) has lost four straight matches, but he’s largely performed well against top competition. Other than his tech fall loss to #1 Carter Starocci, he’s wrestled close decisions against wrestlers ranked #3, #4, #5, #6 and #14.

Nebraska could be looking to rest Wilson after the gauntlet he’s been through and has Elise Brown Ton listed as an “OR” on its projected lineup. A junior, Brown Ton is 22-7 on the year (7-6 against DI competition).

Valencia is 7-10 this season and has struggled against ranked opponents. He’s 2-5 in duals since wrestling at CKLV.

If he goes, I expect Wilson to get a nice win here before going to Big Tens, possibly giving him a little hit of confidence before a tough conference tournament. I also think Brown Ton can beat Valencia, but it could be a really close one.

184 pounds

In the dual’s final matchup of ranked opponents, Nebraska’s #3 Lenny Pinto will take on Arizona State’s #27 Tony Negron.

A powerhouse at 184, Pinto (18-3 on the year) has won six matches in a row since a controversial 4-1 loss to #5 Isaiah Salazar of Minnesota. Last time out, Pinto won an 8-6 decision over #7 Bernie Truax of Penn State.

184 | Pinto picks up the 8-6 dec. over No. 6 Truax



Huskers trail 14-13. pic.twitter.com/4S71JQsedK — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 18, 2024

A former transfer from Penn State, Negron is 12-6 on the year. He’s won three straight and has a 4-1 win over Michigan’s #14 Jaden Bullock. Pinto has beaten Bullock twice this season, both by decision.

Don’t get me wrong, Negron is solid, but I expect Pinto to wrap up a really impressive regular season here with a win.

197 pounds

Nebraska’s #13 Silas Allred will end his regular season against either Jacob Meissner or Damion Schunke of Arizona State.

After taking a 17-4 major decision loss to #1 Aaron Brooks of Penn State last weekend, Allred will be a heavy favorite to win his 20th match of the regular season on Sunday. Allred is currently 19-5 on the year. Before the loss to the three-time NCAA Champion Brooks, Allred had won six straight.

Meissner is a redshirt freshman with a 2-12 record on the year, while Schunke is 2-8. Regardless of who takes the mat against Allred, the Husker sophomore should be able to win big.

285 pounds

Normally, Arizona State has #4 Cohlton Schultz here, but the Greco-Roman world-teamer is away this weekend as he tries to qualify the 130 kg weight class for Team USA for the Olympics as he competes at the Pan-American Championships.

Instead, Nebraska’s Nash Hutmacher will likely face Tarik Sutkovic. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Harley Andrews makes the trip for Nebraska instead, resting Hutmacher for Big Tens. Hutmacher is 4-3 on the year, while Andrews is 10-9. In duals, Hutmacher is 4-3, and Andrews is 2-3.

A senior, Sutkovic is 2-4 on the year and has only appeared in one dual for Arizona State, losing a 9-1 major decision against Lock Haven in early November. He’ll be a sizeable underdog against either Hutmacher or Andrews, who was victorious in his only two Big Ten duals this year.