HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: UCLA 9 HUSKERS 8

This was a game Nebraska football fans could appreciate. Give up an early lead. Come fighting back to tie then retake the lead.

And then just stare in silent horror as it all came crashing down.

In 2023, UCLA was a #2 national seed going into the NCAA tournament. San Diego St, the Huskers’ previous opponent, ended up pulling the upset in the Westwood Region and leaving the Bruins to wonder what might’ve been as they watched Oklahoma roll to another title.

They started 2024 3-4 against a tough couple of weekend slates and an inexperienced pitching staff appeared to be an early issue as their team 6.84 ERA attested. The Huskers took advantage, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

After grabbing a 1-0 lead, Caitlyn Olensky, in her first start, gave up a leadoff homer starting a barrage which didn’t end until the UCLA lineup had all batted. They trailed 4-1 and she was replaced by Sarah Harness.

After that, the Huskers chipped away to tie it, starting with a Billie Andrews homer which zipped over the fence before she could take two steps toward first. She would add a second one in the top of the 6th which erroneously appeared to be more than enough insurance against a team which hadn’t scored since the 1st inning.

Samantha Bland had finally broken the Huskers 2-on, 1-out string of leaving runs on the table when she drove a 2-RBI double over everyone’s head to the center field fence to give the Huskers a 6-4 lead.

Adding another run gave them an 8-4 lead to take into the bottom of final frame. They quickly got a pop foul to Bacon for the 1st out. Turned out it would also be the last out as the following took place:

Single up the middle

Blorp single barely over second misplayed followed by a wild throw to third which put runners on 2nd & 3rd

RBI double scoring one. 8-5.

last two pitches down the middle for walk to load the bases. The last two innings, the strike zone had effectively turned into a pickle jar.

Tailor-made one-hop double-play ball muffed at 2nd, 2 more runs scamper home. 8-7.

Single to right, score one more, runners again on 1st & 2nd. 8-8

Single up the middle, one more in, game over. Final tally for the inning - 5 runs, 4 unearned. 9-8.

Nothing really more to be said. For 13 of 14 innings, they more than played well enough to be 2-0 at this point. The challenge now is to regroup for a game against #23 Oregon tomorrow and the 2023 WCWS participant Utah and Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

Today was disheartening, but if anyone can do it, it’s Coach Revelle, her staff and these seniors. Big wins are fantastic. Coming back from games like the one we just watched is the kind of thing which can come to define a team.

Nebraska Cornhuskers