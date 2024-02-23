HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: San Diego St 3 HUSKERS 2

The Huskers hung in there with San Diego St until the last, but in the end, the inability to bring home runners in scoring position with less than two out may have been the difference. A tight game was decided in the bottom of the 8th when Aly Garcia singled home pinch runner Elianna Reyes for the 3-2 victory.

The competition level was jumping way back up this weekend and the Aztecs - 2023 Mountain West Champs and Super Regional participants - would be the first test for the Huskers to see if they could compete at the next level or would be humbled again as against Washington and Duke in their opening weekend. There was good news at the start as Katelyn Caneda was back in the lineup at 2B after a hand injury in New Mexico.

The teams traded runs from the start, both scratching out what they could beginning with the Huskers who loaded the bases in the top of the 2nd with none out. Bella Bacon grabbed the lead scoring on a fielder’s choice, but with two aboard a double play ended the inning.

San Diego St with runners on 2nd and 3rd tied it up third inning with a single to left, but Caitlyn Neal fired a bullet to Emmerson Cope who cut it and popped Mac Barbara trying to go home to prevent further damage. Neal would show the arm off again in the 4th holding Aly Garcia to a single on a shot off the wall.

Peyton Cody would blast a homerun in the 4th for a 2-1 lead. Brooke Andrews looked to have ended a 5th inning threat by airmailing a missile to gun AJ Murphy at the plate, but Katie Goldberg would scamper home shortly on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 5th to tie the game at 2-2.

In the top of that inning, the Huskers would hit into another 2-on, 1-out double play and then would get a strikeout/flyout in the same situation in the 7th. To be fair to the Huskers, three K’s in those two innings came on called 3rd strikes which Angel Hernandez himself would have been proud of as they appeared to toy with the opposite batter's box.

He added another one to start the 8th. (The announcer actually complimented the catcher for how she was “getting her glove around it to make it look like a strike.” The Huskers didn’t all suddenly develop horrible eyes. These pitches weren’t close.)

The Huskers weren’t the only ones leaving runners as the Aztecs left nine on base themselves. Hitting-wise, Peyton Cody made the biggest impact for the Huskers by going 2-3 with the home run. Kinney was saddled with the loss but looked the strongest of the three Husker pitchers striking out 4 in 2 2⁄ 3 innings of relief work.

The Huskers are scheduled to begin their next game against #19 UCLA at 2:30 and will take the field after the scheduled break.

And it’s UCLA meaning it’s a Big 10 battle now. Perfect time to land the first punch.

Nebraska Cornhuskers