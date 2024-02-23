Friday Flakes: The Change-Up that Might Have Led to Nebraska Basketball’s First Road Conference Win of the Season

Up and until Wednesday night, the season-long lingering joke about Nebraska men’s basketball was that while they are almost undefeated at home (only loss to Council Bluffs) is that they are winless on the road against Big Ten competition.

They got that big win at Kansas State but Nebraska could not get that win in the B1G away from Pinnacle Bank Arena.

As a coaching staff you probably have to start wondering about your game-day preparation and if there is anything you can do to make a difference in getting the team ready to play. In fact, it isn’t even that Nebraska hasn’t been ready to play in some of these road contests. In some of them (Minnesota) they had quite a lead but just failed to close it out.

Against Minnesota they had a 13 point lead in the second half 91.6% chance of winning per ESPN and lost and against Rutgers the Huskers had a 12 point lead in the second half and had a 93.2% chance of winning per ESPN in an overtime loss.

The other losses on the road were different but losses nonetheless.

So what changed? Maybe it was cutting up the dead time leading up to the game with some mediation and getting the guys up and moving.

Credit to 24/7 Nebraska’s Brian Christopherson for pulling this quote from Wednesday’s post-game presser for Nebraska’s 15 point win over Indiana AT Indiana.

“We did an early shoot-around time and had all day long, so we brought them in and did a meditation session with Kurt Joseph, our strength coach, and then we brought them back to do a film session and walk-through. Just to get them off their feet, get them out of bed so you’re not laying around for seven or eight hours for your pregame meal,” Hoiberg said. “And I think it helped. It broke up the day for them and they went out and responded for a great effort.”

If that is the fix then we should be excited for what this team can do going forward.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Around the Horn: Previewing Nebraska baseball's visit to GCU

Following a 1-2 start at the Shriners Children’s College Classic in Arlington, Nebraska baseball returns to the diamond this weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, for a four-game series with Grand Canyon.

The 3-2-1: NIL fundraising season is here for Nebraska

Thursday will be a big night for Nebraska’s NIL efforts.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, two questions and one prediction.

A tweak in gameday routine proved useful for Husker hoops on the road

Fred Hoiberg didn't mask what it meant to him and his team.

You hear the echo about that glaring weak spot in a season otherwise in strong supply of progress for your program, and you want so badly to get that win that swings a hammer at the negative narrative piece. A fair narrative until you show it isn't.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie falls short in PGA Tour pre-qualifier - ESPN

Charlie Woods' hopes of competing in the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic next week ended as the 15-year-old son of golfing great Tiger Woods failed to advance from a pre-qualifying event in Hobe Sound, Florida, on Thursday.

Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr and a Golden State Warriors dynasty at a crossroads - ESPN

IN THE AFTERMATH of another frustrating loss, Joe Lacob paced the hallway in the depths of Chase Center, just outside the room where the Golden State Warriors hold their postgame news conferences.

LSU fined for court storming vs. Kentucky, per SEC policy - ESPN

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Southeastern Conference has fined LSU $100,000 in connection to fans running onto the court after the Tigers' victory over No. 17 Kentucky, the league announced Thursday.

Tyrell Ward's basket as time expired gave LSU a 75-74 win Wednesday night and prompted the court storming.

The biggest NBA storylines to watch during the stretch run of the regular season - Yahoo Sports

Hey! You made it through NBA All-Star Weekend, and the subsequent several-day break in NBA-related activities!

(Well, non-“franchise in tumult fires its head coach, franchise in ascent retains its stabilizing agent, and players cut wrestling promos on each other over a head coach who was supposed to be a stabilizing agent for a franchise that just might be in tumult” NBA-related activities, anyway. Man. For a Monday and Tuesday with no games, that was a pretty busy couple of days!)

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.