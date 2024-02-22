Drew Christo leads Nebraska Baseball to 7-2 Series Opening Victory Over GCU

After coming off a weekend where the results weren’t what the team wanted, and trying to bring in so many new players, Nebraska coach Will Bolt had one thing to say about how his team needed to get off to a good start in a series against a tough opponent like Grand Canyon, “It all starts on the mound.”

He was referring to one time top recruit, Drew Christo, who has had quite an up and down first two seasons in Lincoln. Christo, now the Husker’s ace, responded to the call from his coach in a big way, pitching a career high 6 innings, with 4 Ks, while only giving up 1 run, and what has always been his biggest shortcoming, only allowing 1 walk. “He was ferocious out there!” exclaimed his coach.

The game started about as you’d expect between two aces, especially one thats been on All-America lists, in Grand Canyon’s Daniel Avitia. Through 3 innings, the pitchers had allowed a couple baserunners each, but thanks to some great defensive plays, especially by the NU infield covering bunts, the score was tied 0-0 going to the 4th.

It was in the 4th inning that a Husker rally started how a lot of them are going to start over the next couple seasons, center fielder Riley Silva was plunked by a ball. Then, and stop me when you’ve heard this before, short stop Dylan Carey plugged the gap and hit an RBI double. After a strikeout by Josh Caron, Nebraska finally got what it’s been waiting for since the season got underway. First baseman Ty Stone took an outside fastball and effortlessly put it over the opposite field fence (followed by a pretty modest bat flip for him). The power put NU up 3-0 in the middle of the 4th.

STONEY SENDS ONE OUTTA HERE ☄️ pic.twitter.com/gi1rBYwt23 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) February 23, 2024

Christo responded with a quick bottom of the inning, including 2 strikeouts, and put the Husker offense right back on the field, with a suddenly reeling Avitia, something the Lopes coaching staff is not used to seeing.

After a Silva walk (SEE! I told you!), Josh Caron showed off his power and hit one to straight away center that bounces off the large wall GCU has. Silva easily scores and Caron attempts to leg out a triple and as he’s going into his slide into third base, the throw from the cutoff man bounces off his helmet and into the stands. Caron is awarded home, and Nebraska leads 5-0 and bounces Avitia from the game.

Christo again went 1-2-3 in the 5th, putting the offense right back out there. Husker Freshman Case Sanderson finally had his first big moment as well, tripling to left field. Garrett Anglim would bring him in on a sacrifice fly, pushing the Nebraska lead to 6-0. (Riley Silva would also get plunked later in the inning, but not come around to score. I cant be right all the time.)

Christo would go out for the 3rd and give up a leadoff single, which was immediately wiped off the books by an amazing (I assume, since the cameras missed it) double play started by Caden Brumbaugh. However, a single, followed by an RBI double on back to back pitches, would spoil the shutout, 6-1.

GCU’s reliever would strike out the side in the 7th. Jackson Brockett would have an even more efficient inning, retiring Grand Canyon on 8 pitches, thanks again to Brumbaugh starting a tough double play. Brockett would end up giving up a run in the 8th as GCU’s returning Freshman All-American first baseman would bring in a runner with a sac fly.

Nebraska would add a run in the 9th. Go ahead and guess how! Yes, Riley Silva was hit by a pitch, stole second, stole third, and then came in on a Ty Stone double. Tucker Timmerman finished the game off on the mound for NU, throwing 1.1 innings of shutout ball, with 1 K.

Christo is obviously and deservedly the headline tonight. His 2nd career win showed the promise he had as the top recruit in the entire conference coming out of high school. The secondary big performers tonight were the lefties in the Nebraska lineup. Ty Stone with the home run and double to get 3 RBIs. Case Sanderson with 2 hits including a triple and run scored. And Riley Silva with the stat line of the night: 0-1, 1 walk, 3 HBPs, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs scored. Chef’s kiss, young man.

This is the Riley Silva stat line appreciation tweet.



0-1, 1 walk, hit by pitches 3 times, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs scored.



Thats it, thats the tweet. — Corn Nation (@CornNation) February 23, 2024

Nebraska looks to build upon its game 1 win, with game 2 against Grand Canyon University on Friday night, February 23rd at 7pm CST. The red-hot Brett Sears will climb the bump for Nebraska and take on Sr righty Carter Young for GCU.