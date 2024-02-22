Wrestling: Three Nebraska Recruits Won State Titles This Past Weekend

Last weekend, three of Nebraska’s seven known commits competed at their state championships with all three coming away on top of the podium.

In fact, between the three, they now own 8 individual state championships with a chance to add two more next year.

Class of 2024

LJ Araujo

Bismark, ND

A member of Nebraska’s four-member 2024 class that will be on campus in the fall, LJ Araujo made history in North Dakota where he won his FIFTH state title. After winning it as an 8th grader at 106 pounds, he went on to win titles at 126, 145, 160 and then 172 as a senior. In the tournament, Araujo pinned all four of his opponents in a total of 7:00.

Bismarck High's LJ Araujo captures his fifth overall state title in his career, one of the many highlights you can watch on this week's Friday Night Frenzy! #NDpreps https://t.co/DKZWtXkIFv pic.twitter.com/Xrmzf5nvCh — KX News (@KXMB) February 17, 2024

Araujo finished his high school career with a 140-3 record — he went 19-0 in winning his fifth title. He hasn’t lost a match since his freshman year when he lost just one. He lost just two high school matches as an 8th grader. This past fall, Araujo committed to Nebraska right before smashing his way through Super 32 for a title at 165 pounds (seriously, watch that match below, starts at 1:32:25). He came in to that tournament unranked but shot up to #20 on the 2024 Big Board and #4 overall at 165 pounds after winning it. He displayed a dominant ability to ride, something this coaching staff puts a premium on. With hammers like Ridge Lovett, Brock Hardy and Peyton Robb in the room, he’ll have some good peer teachers to level up in the top position.

As far as lineup fit and utilizing eligibility down the road, it all depends on what the Huskers choose to do next season with its movable parts. As the lineup stands currently, Peyton Robb at 157 pounds is the only senior so his graduation will leave that spot open.

So, the Huskers have some options here: First, Antrell Taylor is expected to move down from 165 to 157 to fill that spot, leaving 165 open. Second, Bubba Wilson could drop back down to 165 for his senior season, which would leave 174 without a proven starter. Or Wilson could stay at 174, leaving 165 open.

In any case, I believe Araujo is destined to be a 174-pounder, so if Taylor and Wilson both move back down to their more natural weight classes, then we could conceivably see Araujo as a true freshman at 174 pounds — he’s that good. If 165 is open, we could still see Araujo compete for the job there but I’m not sure it’ll be his optimal weight class.

Even if he ends up redshirting next season, I think we’ll be seeing a lot of LJ Araujo in a Husker singlet for years to come, and I’m here for it.

Class of 2025

Cade Ziola

Omaha Skutt, NE

The Nebraska native Cade Ziola had one of the best seasons ever by a Nebraska wrestler. As a junior, he won his second state title, this time at 190 pounds, going 49-0 on the year. In four matches at state, Ziola won three tech falls and another by pinfall. He’s currently ranked #46 on the Class of 2025 Big Board.

Skutt Catholic’s Cade Ziola hit 4 ankle picks en route to a first round tech at the Nebraska State Championships! pic.twitter.com/4z9U24tsWc — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) February 15, 2024

As a freshman, Ziola made it to the state final at 152 but fell short. As a sophomore, he won his first state title at 170 pounds. Next season, he’s planning to jump to 215 pounds as he prepares to be a college heavyweight for the Huskers. With a 6-4 frame that’s still growing with plenty of length, Ziola could fill out to be a dominant heavy.

Ranked #6 in the country at 190 pounds, Ziola also became the first Nebraska wrestler to ever win an Ironman Championship (watch below at the 7:35 mark).

As for eligibility, Ziola would join the program for the 2025-26 season and will likely redshirt behind then-junior Harley Andrews. The next year, he’ll be a redshirt freshman, presumably behind the then-senior Andrews.

It’s possible that Ziola takes a gap year at the Olympic Training Center, much like Camden McDanel and Kael Lauridsen are doing this year, and will join the team officially in 2026-27. This would allow him to redshirt behind then-senior Andrews before competing for the starting spot in 2027-28 with four years of eligibility remaining.

Much like Araujo, I really like the ceiling on Ziola and can’t wait to see what he does in Lincoln.

Tyler Eise

Ponderosa, CO

A junior, Tyler Eise won his second Class 5A state title in Colorado at 175 pounds this past weekend. He finished his season with a 35-2 record with his only two losses coming at Ironman. At state, he won his first three matches via pinfall in a combined 1:37 before winning via 16-0 tech fall in the second period of the finals.

Ranked #10 on the Class of 2025 Big Board, Eise is the #4-ranked 175-pounder in the country. A two-time Cheesehead champion, Eise has also placed at Ironman and Super 32.

Ponderosa’s Tyler Eise cruises to another Colorado state wrestling title - Internet Connectz https://t.co/mzdcfBDGMd — Internet Connectz (@Interconnectz) February 19, 2024

With Eise already at 175 pounds as a junior, it’s reasonable to think he’ll end up at 184 in college. Eise will join the team in the fall of 2025 when current starter Lenny Pinto will be going into his senior year, allowing Eise to redshirt behind him before taking over the spot the following year as a redshirt freshman.

Now, things don’t always go according to plan, but this would be an ideal scenario for reloading at 184.

Who’s Up Next?

Starting today, two more Husker commits will compete in their state tournaments. Class of 2025 commit Kody Routledge will wrestle for Edmond North in Oklahoma’s state championships. Ranked #4 in the country at 157 pounds, Routledge is #17 on the 2025 Big Board.

Out of the class of 2024, Colin McCalister will try to defend his 2023 state title at Kansas’s state tournament. McCalister projects as a 157 or 165 in college.